The final weekend leading up to Fat Tuesday is a big one for Carnival parades in the Baton Rouge area.
The Krewe of Southdowns leads the way, traditional flambeaus and all, through the eponymous neighborhood starting at 7 p.m. Friday. "It's Showtime" is the theme for the family-friendly parade as the krewe rolls, marches and dances for the 35th year.
Five more major parades make a comeback this year, including:
KREWE OF SPANISH TOWN: Noon Saturday, downtown Baton Rouge. Where do we start? The raucous, pink flamingo-filled parade/street party is the city's biggest Carnival celebration, spilling its debauchery out from the historic Spanish Town neighborhood onto the surrounding downtown. See our accompanying photo package retrospective. mardigrasspanishtown.com.
KREWE OF GOOD FRIENDS OF THE OAKS: 2 p.m. Sunday, Port Allen. This family-friendly celebration offers more than 40 entries including royalty, floats, bands, dancing troupe and the West Baton Rouge Mounted Posse. For more info, call (901) 219-2763.
KREWE OF COMOGO: 7 p.m. Sunday, downtown Plaquemine. Formed in memory of Brenda Comeaux, a community leader and lover of all things Mardi Gras, the nighttime parade rolls this year with Mickey "Rico" Rivet as its grand marshal. kreweofcomogo.org.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF POINTE COUPEE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, downtown New Roads. Rolling on Fat Tuesday for the last 94 years, Jimmy Boudreaux is credited for starting this community parade. See the center's Facebook page for updates.
NEW ROADS LIONS CLUB: 2 p.m. Tuesday, downtown New Roads. Billed as the family-friendly alternative to the Big Easy, look for whimsical floats, marching bands, dancing teams and costumed revelers both on and off the floats. For more details, see the New Roads Mardi Gras Facebook page.