If you're a fan of "The Office," you won't want to miss The Finer Things Club's Oolong Pairing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Pam, one of the series' characters, named workplace Dunder Mifflin's breakroom gathering "The Finer Things Club." She described it as a "no paper, no plastic monthly gathering to discuss books, art and celebrate culture."
In Red Stick Spice's version of The Finer Things Club, guests will gather inside SoGo Tea Bar to discuss oolong teas. Store owner and tea sommelier Anne Milneck will guide you through a one-hour interactive talk and tasting of Chinese and Taiwanese oolongs, which offers a unique flavor on the taste between black and green teas.
Milneck will discuss why oolongs are perfect for pairing with bites from cheese to fruit desserts. The Finer Things Club will top off the night with an oolong cocktail.
Space is limited. Tickets are $45 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/the-finer-things-club-oolong-pairings
Jingle Bell Brunch at Juban's
Buy your tickets now for the Jingle Bell Brunch at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Juban's Restaurant and Bar, 3739 Perkins Road.
The event includes a three-course brunch and kids' menu, pictures with Santa Claus, a hot chocolate bar, Christmas cookie decorating, and for adults, mimosas and poinsettia mimosas.
Tickets are $75-$95 by visiting bontempstix.com/organizations/juban-s-restaurant-inc.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opens
Jeremiah's Italian Ice at LSU's North Gate, 3260 Highland Road, will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
To show its community appreciation, Jeremiah's will be scooping up small and medium treats at half off. The sweet treat eatery also will give away a year of free Italian ice for one guest who checks into the J-List Rewards app during the celebration.
For more information, visit jeremiahsice.com.
Food truck roundup
The Central Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Fall Food Truck Roundup from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Road.
For more information, visit cityofcentralchamber.com.
Wine dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Italian Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive.
Alexander's is teaming up with Il Borro Rosé wines in this five-course dinner paired with Italian wines.
Tickets are $85 by visiting alexandersmkt.com/shop/special_events/wine_dinner/p/1564405684702629721.
Orin Swift pairing
Tickets are on sale for the Orin Swift Wine Pairing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 18 Steak in L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
The event will feature a four-course dinner paired with curated wines.
Tickets are $125 by calling (225) 224-4142.