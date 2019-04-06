From Louisiana's flora to fauna to city scenes, each artist has her own vision of her state in the Associated Women in the Arts' exhibit, "Louisiana … You Inspire Me," running through April 26 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
The professional artist organization was founded in 1980 and comprises women in south Louisiana who specialize in a variety of visual art forms. Its mission is to advance the causes of women artists by creating opportunities for them to exhibit and discuss their work. In doing so, the organization will additionally help to broaden the cultural base of the area and assist the cause of art throughout the state.
The exhibition, which is free, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit associatedwomeninthearts.com.