Dads are the funniest guys in the world — at least that's what they think.
When we asked readers to submit their best dad jokes, lots of dads (and their kids) took us up on it.
A few made us laugh out loud. Others had us rolling our eyes (as we're sure their kids do). In other words, real groaners.
Whether really funny or just dad funny, these jokes lifted out spirits. We hope they do the same for you.
Happy Father's Day!
CAUTION! I've been know to use Weapons of Math Instruction! However, I no longer do calculus at parties — it's not safe to drink and derive."
— Dad Ron Usie, an engineer from Zachary
***
My 3 year old just swallowed a handful of scrabble tiles. His next trip to the bathroom could spell disaster!
— Dad Bill Gallmann, Baton Rouge
***
What vegetables promote physical, emotional and mental well-being? Therapeas!
— Dad John Wheeler, Gonzales
***
When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent.
— Dad John Morgan
***
When watching TV, if one of us kids blocked the screen from dad Malcolm P. Schwarzenbach Jr. had this to say: "Does your Pa make glass? 'cause he sure made a pane out of you!"
— Daughter Dina L. Schwarzenbach, Baton Rouge
***
Kids: I'm bored! Me: Two-by-four or plywood?
— Dad Robin Moulder, Baton Rouge
***
Why was the computer late to work? He had a hard drive.
— Dad Elbert Wayne Dyer, Baton Rouge
***
When asked why he never wears a cap, Claude Petit Sr.'s response: "I have two caps, but can't wear them because of my knees."
— Daughter Karen Poirrier, Lutcher
***
Robert Kermit Irwin told this joke whenever he had listeners who could speak French: After consulting with the Butte la Rose authorities, Batman and Robin (pronounced Cajun-style) left the crime scene in the Batmobile at a high rate of speed. Suddenly, Batman screeched the car to a stop, jumped out and examined the roadbed. After a few moments of searching, Batman held up a nail. 'C’mon Robin! I found a clue.' (Hint: the French word for nail is “clou.”)
— Son Sam Irwin, Baton Rouge
***
I just ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon. … I'll let you know."
— Dad Dan McDonald, Youngsville
***
Estin Young, put this one over on his children at a dinnertime stalemate: "He told us if we all ate our peas, he would go outside and jump higher than the telephone pole. … As the nine of us looked on, my dad then jumped one inch off the ground and then walked back into the house. As we whined, complained and fussed at him, he simply looked at us and said, “I did jump higher than the telephone pole! Telephone poles can't jump!”
— Daughter Pam Maxwell, Baton Rouge
***
Walter Smith: "Hey son, you see that place over there?" as he points to the cemetery. "That's a real popular place. People are just dying to get in there."
— Son William Smith
***
Daughter Haley Wilkinson: "I'll be back." Dad: "I'll be front."
— Dad David Myers
***
Son couldn't find his pot to make gumbo. Dad C.J. Fontenot: "Have you tried looking in the garden?" Son: "Why would it be in the garden?" Dad: "I've been trying to grow my own pot!"
— Son Charles J. Fontenot, Prairieville
***
"When my mom and dad were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, my dad (Lloyd Young Sr.) told a friend, 'We’ve been married 50 years and three of them were happy!' Shocked the friend replied, “The first three?” Dad said, 'No, no, no. There was a minute here, a couple of minutes there. It all adds up!'”
— Daughter Lynne Roux, Baton Rouge
***
Dad, what do you call a crawfish with a hairpiece? Crawfish Etoupee!
— Dad Steve Decell, Baton Rouge
***
What is a football player’s favorite pizza place? Pizza Hut.
— Dad Keith Burnell, Carencro
***
Son Carlson Pickett: "Hey Dad, I will call you later." Dad: "Yeah, that's cool, but I prefer you call me Dad."
— Dad Blake Pickett
***
What do you call a man with two blocks of wood on his head? Edward Woodward. What do you call a man with three blocks of wood on his head? I don’t know but Edward Woodward would.
— Dad Bill Jolly
***
What to you call a bald grizzly? A bare bear! and What do you call a shaved bunny? A no-hair hare!
— Dad Kevin Wales
***
Andres N. Horcasitas Jr.'s favorite quip about his name: "I like to be called Andy and not Andres, cuz people would say 'Undress!'"
— Son Keith Horcasitas, Baton Rouge
***
Son: Hey dad, do you have your knife on you? Dad Glen Singleton Sr.: I’ve got my pants on don’t I?
— Son John Singleton, Baton Rouge
***
Dad Romuel B. “Bob” Turner: “Goodnight, sleep tight, don’t let the bedbugs bite. If they do, take a shoe and knock off a few!”
— Daughter Nancy Turner Perkins, Port Allen