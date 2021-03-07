Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University received a $100,000 gift from the Edward L. Rispone Family Foundation to create The School Sisters of Notre Dame Endowed Scholarship in Theology, which will provide scholarship support for theology majors, especially those interested in teaching theology in Catholic schools.
Catherine Blanchard, a 2017 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge, is the scholarship's first recipient.
The Edward L. Rispone Family Foundation created the endowment to honor the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who educated Eddie Rispone and thousands of other students at St. Gerard Majella and Redemptorist High School from 1945-1985.
“Just as the School Sisters of Notre Dame educated and formed Catholic students from across Baton Rouge, graduates of the theology program at FranU will go on to teach the Catholic faith to the next generation of students in our diocese and our community," Rispone said. "Scholarships for a student in the theology program at FranU are vitally important to assuring we remove financial obstacles that will allow them to complete their degree and continue the mission and legacy of the School Sisters.”
The yearly gift will support students in the theology program and will be awarded to a student or students in the FranU theology program meeting specified criteria. Individual awards will be determined by student need and circumstances, but the scholarship will primarily support students who desire to teach religion in a Catholic school.