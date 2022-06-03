Baton Rouge Art League presents scholarship
The Baton Rouge Art League gathered at the Walden Clubhouse May 18 for their monthly meeting and annual picnic. The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the 2022 Michael Crespo Memorial Scholarship to LSU art student Ariana Patricia Dalmau.
Dalmau graduated summa cum laude from Ogden Honors College. She received a fine arts degree in studio art with a concentration in graphic design and a minor in digital media arts and technology. Dalmau presented her thesis project, The Secret Ingredient is Love, a cookbook explored through the lens of her Puerto Rican background. She is the daughter of Carlos and Dorcas Dalmau of the Shreveport/Bossier area.
President Janice Levy introduced the newly elected president, Sharmaine Claitor, and thanked the outgoing board for their service. Kathleen McDonald, hospitality chair, and her committee treated members to a lunch buffet.
To learn more about how the Baton Rouge Art League has supported the arts and artists of our community, visit batonrougeartleague.org.
BRCC student receives Diversity Award
BRCC student Gabrielle Foster received the 2022 Celebration Diversity Award from the American Association of Veterinary State Board of Directors and the Veterinary Technician Nation Examination Committee.
The award is given to a veterinary technician/nursing student who has demonstrated a commitment to celebrating diversity and inclusion in the veterinary profession to best serve animals and the public, as well as community involvement and how the recipient has exhibited cultural humility and competence as a veterinary professional.
Foster is a BRCC spring graduate of the veterinary technology program and was recently awarded her associate of applied science in veterinary technology. BRCC’s VTEC program takes five semesters to complete and is designed to provide students with the clinical knowledge and skills required for a career in veterinary practice or other animal health professions.
DAR holds end of the year picnic
The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the DAR gathered at Edgewood May 21 at the home of Jan Pourciau. The chapter celebrated the end of the current administration under the leadership of Chapter Regent Anne Klein with its annual picnic.
The chapter met at the West Feliciana Parish Library each month and held programs on various topics covering historic preservation, education, and patriotism. The two members of the chapter that served the State Society as officers were Lauren Pourciau, first vice regent, and Nancy Bickham, librarian.
New chapter officers were installed. Officers for the Alexander Stirling Chapter serving from 2022-25 are, Lauren Pourciau, regent; Tanya Lawton, first vice regent; Jan Pourciau, chaplain; Anne Klein, registrar; Lynne Richard, treasurer; Theresa Daniel, recording secretary; and Mary Anna Leverett, corresponding secretary.
For information on joining the chapter, contact Lauren Pourciau at laurenpdurr@gmail.com.
Arts Council receives $10,000
The Arts Council of Greater Baton CEO Renée Chatelain was presented a $10,000 check from the Junior League of Baton Rouge at the council’s annual meeting May 26 at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Making the presentation on behalf of the league were outgoing President Tristi Charpentier and incoming President Jessica O’Connor.
The evening’s agenda also included the installation of new officers and board members. Ralph Bender was sworn in as board chairman. His fellow officers include Vice Chairman Todd Sterling, Treasurer Scott Chenevert, Secretary Mikki Matthews, Immediate Past Chairwoman Monique Scott-Spaulding and Executive Committee members Robyn Merrick, Jennifer Tormo and Candy Wright. Tormo and Wright were among four board members tapped for a second three-year term. The other two were Bradley Sanchez and Bubba Willis.
Newly elected board members include Darrell L. Johnson Jr., manager of Diversity & Inclusion Program, Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Heather Kleinpeter, business development manager, Vantage Contractors; James Mack, executive director/administrator, Baton Rouge City-Parish Employees Retirement System; J. Patrick Mulhearn, senior director, Strategic Initiatives Office of Business Development, Louisiana Economic Development; Micheline Millender, human resources division manager, City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge; and Creston Willis, associate, JP Morgan Private Bank.
Thanked for their service were outgoing board members Melissa Cresson, Adam Knapp and Bryan Fontenot, who is transitioning to co-chair the Arts Council’s 50 Anniversary Celebration Jan. 12, 2023.