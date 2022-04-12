The Louisiana-shot limited series "The Thing About Pam" comes to its chilling conclusion Tuesday night on NBC.
Will the titular character, played by the perpetually-on-point Renée Zellweger, finally get what's coming to her? We pray so.
The crime drama, played out over six episodes, "is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp," according to the NBC synopsis.
Not only was the real case the subject of several "Dateline NBC" episodes, it also spawned a 2019 podcast (same title as miniseries), which has been downloaded more than 20 million times.
With an added note of eeriness, the lullingly ominous voice of "Dateline's" Keith Morrison narrates the series.
The "Pam" production shot in New Orleans as well as Hammond, where landmarks including the City Courthouse, SLU's Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts and popular restaurant/watering hole Mariner's Inn were backdrops for the action.
In addition to Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke and Mac Brandt also star.
Louisiana actors picked up several of the minor roles, including Douglas M. Griffin (Judge Ohmer), Lara Grice (Cousin Mary), Billy Slaughter (Scott), and child actor Merah Benoit (Leah's daughter).
"The Thing About Pam" airs at 9 p.m. on NBC.