Dr. Dean Sandifer has lived in central Florida for 23 years. But, as the saying goes, you can take the man out of Tiger country, but you can't take Tiger country out of the man.
When the 60-year-old Sandifer, a graduate of the LSU Medical School in Shreveport, attends LSU football games, he is costumed in the most spectacular of outfits and face paint.
If you haven't seen him at a game, you've probably seen him on television — he does tend to attract cameras.
The Shreveport native, a critical care physician at Lakeland Regional Health Hospital by day, transforms into the brightest of purple-and-gold Tiger fans every chance he gets — even when he's not attending a game.
If you’re in Dallas for Sunday's season opener against the University of Miami, look for Sandifer in the crowd. If you won't be in the stadium, we present the many LSU faces of Dr. Sandifer — and how this all got started.
When did you start with the face-painting and outrageous outfits?
In 2004, my oldest daughter, Erin, who was a senior in high school, while tailgating, asked if she could paint my face for the LSU vs. Florida game in Gainesville. I reluctantly obliged, and, to my surprise, the face paint generated lots of energy, comments, photos and fun. From then on, I was hooked.
How did this evolve?
I was already an avid LSU fan since med school, but when I started face painting, I also put more effort into my game-day clothes. My main motivation was to counteract the rampant UF Gator atmosphere that was present at work and play in central Florida. I kinda morphed into “that crazy LSU fan.” I began being on constant lookout for colorful shirts, shorts, shoes, hats, etc., year-round. My LSU closet exploded.
Living in Florida, how often do you attend LSU football games?
I attend five or six LSU football games each season. I work every other weekend so if I’m not working in September through November, I’m at the game.
Do you paint your face yourself?
When Erin left home to attend LSU, I learned to paint my face with a handheld mirror.
How do you get the ideas?
I try to “tigerize” our opponent’s fans or even a character in a movie. I wear purple-and-gold checkered clothes for Tennessee and purple and gold houndstooth for Bama. I tigerized Johnny Depp’s Tonto outfit, “Breaking Bad’s” Heisenberg and commissioned a New York City costume designer to make me a purple and gold Vatican Swiss Guard uniform after admiring them on a trip to Rome. Sometimes friends will text me a with a photo saying, “Maybe you can tigerize this?”
Do you ever repeat face painting designs, or do you come up with a new one for each game?
I have never worn the same outfit with the same face paint twice.
How long does it take to paint these designs?
Most face paint looks take about 30 minutes, but the houndstooth takes over an hour.
How many outfits have you created? Do you keep them all?
I have worn just under 80 different get-ups with face paint since 2004. I still have all of them.
What’s your favorite?
My two favorites are the Swiss Guard uniform and the full houndstooth ensemble.
How much have you spent on these outfits?
My total expenditures for all my LSU gear, not to mention tickets and travel, would be obscene and embarrassing. I will spare my wife of 33 years the public humiliation of trying to come up with a total dollar amount!
What kind of reaction to you get in your full regalia?
I wore the Swiss Guard thing at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, and scores of fans from both schools (LSU played Notre Dame) stopped in their tracks, asked to take pics and handed out compliments. I was in the Nashville and South Bend newspapers the next morning.
My now 7-year-old grandson, Maddox, loves LSU games and the face paint, so I’ve got even more motivation to make some LSU game memories with him. I am generally a mild, fairly quiet person, but when I get all made up, it seems to get some of the fans pumped up. It makes the pregame and the game more fun — at least for me!