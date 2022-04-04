Tickets are on sale for Grammy Award-artist Hector del Curto's guest appearances with the LSU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, and the LSU Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Both concerts will be performed in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Drive on campus.
Bandoneón virtuoso Hector del Curto is the winner of the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album. The performances will include two nights of tangos, jazz standards and works from Latin composers.
The LSU Symphony Orchestra concert will celebrate Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla's 100th anniversary. The LSU Jazz Ensemble concert will be a mix of jazz standards and classic tangos.
Tickets are $18 by visiting lsuuniontheater.universitytickets.com.