WBRZ is launching a weeknight 9 p.m. newscast starting Friday on its WBRZ Plus channel.
will launch an early-evening newscast, giving viewers an hour heads up to the next WBRZ News 2 at Nine will cover the day’s changing weather, investigative reports, breaking news and sports features about area athletes an hour before its regular evening news on Channel 2, the station announced.
The station bills WBRZ Plus as the region’s only free, over-the-air and streaming news channel featuring scheduled newscasts, VSiN sports betting shows, breaking news and original programming produced by WBRZ or local partners.
Originally scheduled to launch later in September, WBRZ News 2 at Nine began with a special, 30-minute breaking news report on Aug. 28 ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall.
“Habits have been forever changed in the last 18 months, first with the coronavirus and now by weather disasters in Louisiana. WBRZ News 2 at Nine allows us to connect with our viewers earlier, at a time that’s more convenient,” said Trey Schmaltz, WBRZ’s news director.
WBRZ News 2 at Nine will be seen Monday-Friday nights. The newscast will be anchored by Sylvia Weatherspoon and Michael Shingleton, weather reports by Chief Meteorologist Josh Eachus and sports stories presented by Sports Director Michael Cauble.
WBRZ Plus is on Cox 11, Eatel 2, over the air on WBRZ 2.2, and on connected TV apps. WBRZ Plus is also available on the free WBRZ news app for smartphones.