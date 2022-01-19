No one ever said LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey was a wallflower. She’s not only gaining attention for the success her team is finding on the court. Her flashy, glitzy courtside sartorial choices, including stiletto heels and sequined jackets, also make a statement.
On Tuesday, Mulkey took a few minutes between lunch and work to chat with Jan Risher, The Advocate’s new features editor.
Do you have a stylist? I don’t have a wardrobe stylist, but I do have someone who does my hair and makeup.
As far as the clothes are concerned, I have lots of friends. People know I love to dress up and they will see something in the stores and buy it and bring it by the house. I'll either like it or I won't like it. If I do, I'll give them a check for it. I don't particularly like to go shopping. I don't really know all the new styles. I leave that up to people much more knowledgeable than me. If it just feels good and looks good on me, I wear it.
Do you have a standard height heel you like to wear while you’re coaching? What is that — a two-inch heel? I don't know. What is that — two or three? Probably three-inch heels. I really don't know. I guess when you're only 5’4.5” and you wear tennis shoes all day every day, when it comes time to be professional and dress up for a game, you certainly don't want to wear flats — or at least I don't. I've always worn high heels throughout my career. I’m just very comfortable wearing high heels, always have been. I guess if someone isn’t comfortable wearing them, or if you think you're not going to be able to walk in them, I wouldn't suggest wearing them.
For me, heels are just comfortable, very comfortable. It's all I've ever done. I guess subconsciously maybe it makes me feel taller and skinnier.
Do you decide in advance what you’ll wear to a game? No, I have clothes from 20 and 30 years ago. I still have clothes from when I was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech. I just wear whatever I feel comfortable in. I just pull it out of the closet. Since I've been in Baton Rouge, it’s been a lot of the sparkles and sequins — things like that. But I have all kinds of clothes. I have the most casual and then I have the dressy type. No rhyme or reason to what I wear — it's just whatever.
I walk in the closet and wear whatever I can fit in. I try it on and if I’ve gained a few pounds and doesn’t feel comfortable because it's too tight, I won't wear. If I've lost a few pounds and it's too saggy, I won't wear it. I wear whatever's comfortable.
Do fans send you clothing suggestions? You have to remember that I'm from here. So, I know a lot of people, and they know that throughout my career I like to dress professional. So, they will, you know, they'll make suggestions to my assistant coaches and to my family. Some of them just leave clothes, and some of them mail clothes to me.
It’s very much appreciated, but I want them to pay attention to the product on the floor. Don't look at Coach Mulkey to see what she's wearing. I'm more into them loving my kids on that gym floor. I want them to love the effort we put into it. All I'm doing honestly is just dressing professional. Since COVID, most coaching staffs wear warmups. I just can’t embrace that. I wear warmups every day of my life at practice. I just feel like when it’s a game, you need to look your best — and I don’t look so good in warmups. I think I look better dressed up.
Do you have fashion role models? For example, your college coach, Sonja Hogg, who was known for driving a white Cadillac and wearing a white fur coat as she recruited?
Yes, I had great role models who were in our profession as coaches, including Pat Summitt. Google her back when she started her career at 23 years of age. She was very good dresser. Yes, Miss Hogg. I can remember she would wear mink coats to recruit players. You have to be comfortable.
I have been this way since I was a child. It was a treat for my mother and I drive to Baton Rouge to go shopping every August before school started to Goudchaux’s, which is no longer in existence over here. I just wanted to always when I went to school to be dressed nice — and that that hasn't changed for me. I dressed so casual every day — no makeup, no high heels, just basic plain Jane warm ups. I feel like that I need to represent LSU in a professional way and my team as well.
What do your players think about your clothes? I don’t know. You probably better ask them! They’ll probably have an opinion.
Prior to your arrival, Sports Illustrated said the LSU women's basketball program has slipped into mediocrity. So, what is your response to that and what you're doing with it? Well, everyone has an opinion. Obviously, in this day and age, it's all about winning. And I know that before I came here, I remember how wonderful and great it was during the Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Temeka Johnson days.
I knew that people would embrace you if you win. I felt like this was a place that you could win. It's been proven. It's home to me. I wanted to be a positive for my home state and that's why I came back. I hope that when my career is done and I'm finished it LSU, they will say that, you know, Kim Mulkey did her job, the same as they would say at Baylor. I hope that people will say she did her job.
You just finished lunch and are on your way back to campus. Where did you eat and what did you have? I ate at Serop's, the Lebanese place on Perkins. I just wanted a salad and with some chicken on it. We had the day off today. My coaches are gone recruiting. I had to do some meetings this morning. I just stuck my head in Serop’s and grabbed a quick salad.