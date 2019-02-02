Russia, Louisiana and Fake News

WHAT: "Russia and Fake News: From Louisiana to the World" program

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5

WHERE: State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane

COST: Free 

DETAILS: Len Apcar, former New York Times and Wall Street Journal editor, will discuss how the Russians targeted a Louisiana community. Apcar teaches media literacy at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, co-sponsor of the event with Friends of the Old State Capitol.

Porcelain Art Guild

WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7

INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411

DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for more information.

Cookout fundraiser

WHAT: 18th annual Dream Day Wild Game Cookout

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

WHERE: Sandy's Daiquiris outside pavilion, U.S. 190 W., Erwinville

COST: $15

INFORMATION: Floyd Edwards at (225) 937-0514 or Jerry Edwards at (225) 23502537

DETAILS: A fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, it will include dinners and auction. 

Rodman to speak

WHAT: Bill Rodman will speak to the Felicianas Chapter of OLLI

WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12

WHERE: First Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville

ADMISSION: Free and open to the public

DETAILS: A well-known journalist, Rodman is the recipient of six Emmy awards as well as several Addy awards. He has worked in television newsrooms in Louisiana and Wyoming. Rodman will share his experiences in covering topics such as the Cane River Creoles, Atchafalaya Swamp, the Manchac Swamp and his excursions in Antarctica with pictures, information and engaging conversation. Sponsored by Felicianas Chapter, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, associated with LSU Continuing Education.

