Russia, Louisiana and Fake News
WHAT: "Russia and Fake News: From Louisiana to the World" program
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5
WHERE: State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane
COST: Free
DETAILS: Len Apcar, former New York Times and Wall Street Journal editor, will discuss how the Russians targeted a Louisiana community. Apcar teaches media literacy at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, co-sponsor of the event with Friends of the Old State Capitol.
Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for more information.
Cookout fundraiser
WHAT: 18th annual Dream Day Wild Game Cookout
WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9
WHERE: Sandy's Daiquiris outside pavilion, U.S. 190 W., Erwinville
COST: $15
INFORMATION: Floyd Edwards at (225) 937-0514 or Jerry Edwards at (225) 23502537
DETAILS: A fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, it will include dinners and auction.
Rodman to speak
WHAT: Bill Rodman will speak to the Felicianas Chapter of OLLI
WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12
WHERE: First Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville
ADMISSION: Free and open to the public
DETAILS: A well-known journalist, Rodman is the recipient of six Emmy awards as well as several Addy awards. He has worked in television newsrooms in Louisiana and Wyoming. Rodman will share his experiences in covering topics such as the Cane River Creoles, Atchafalaya Swamp, the Manchac Swamp and his excursions in Antarctica with pictures, information and engaging conversation. Sponsored by Felicianas Chapter, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, associated with LSU Continuing Education.