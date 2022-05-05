Giraffe pancakes at Louie's Cafe
The pancake chef at Louie's is a local icon — reportedly able to make pancakes from any animal a child (of any age) orders, he did not disappoint. (Though my ordering giraffe pancakes threw the waitstaff a slight curve ball and I had to pay the adult price.) Even so, I was happy about the whole situation. I had heard about this pancake prowess and wanted to see for myself what the fuss was all about. The pancakes were tasty, to be sure, but something about sitting there at the diner counter as a grown adult and eating giraffe pancakes was liberating. The experience gave me full-on permission to do whatever else I wanted to do that day. Sometimes the good in a meal is about more than taste!
Louie's Cafe: 3322 Lake St, Baton Rouge, (225) 346-8221 Open daily from 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Dirty South Chicken Sandwich at Olive or Twist
If you're looking for something simple and satisfying, this is a strong candidate. It's fried nice and crispy, but the chicken is still juicy and tender. The honey mustard and the house-made pickles bring just the right amount of tang. Pair it with one of their many great cocktails (I'm a huge fan of the Whiskey Smash, seen here) and you've got yourself one great meal.
Olive or Twist, 2122 Perkins Palm Ave. Suite A. Hours are: Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10am-12am (Matthew Albright, asst. metro editor)
Boiled shrimp at Willie’s Restaurant
It’s a standard to-go order for me in our house on a busy night: A pound of boiled shrimp from Willie’s Restaurant. The freshly boiled shrimp are huge, easy to peel and full of flavor. The shrimp come with a side of delicious remoulade as well as a cocktail sauce for dipping. The leftovers make an even better addition to a salad the next day. And the pick-up process is just about the easiest. Call it in and park, and they’ll bring it straight to your car.
11260 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 372-2526. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)