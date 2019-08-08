SATURDAY
STAND-UP PADDLE BOARDING ADVENTURE-INDIAN CREEK: 7:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Join for a SUP adventure amongst the mixed pine hardwoods in Rapides Parish's Alexander State Forest and cool off on the sandy banks of Indian Creek.
CULTURE DAY: 11 a.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. A day for the community to explore a variety of cultures that exist in the Acadiana area. Free family event with storytelling for kids, music, theater, dance and film.
DOWNTOWN SNO-BALL FESTIVAL: 4 p.m., Parc Sans Souci, downtown Lafayette. Free family-friendly event full of activities, including a sno-ball tasting and competition for best sno-ball.
DARK MATTER + LIGHT WAVES — AN IMMERSIVE MUSICAL EXPERIENCE: 6 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W Vermilion St., Lafayette. Dark Matter + Lightwaves is an immersive musical event focused on experimentation & improvisation performed among visual projections and lighting installations. The event will consist of two one-hour sets, each featuring four different musicians.
WINE LOVER: 6:30 p.m., Wine & Design, 3524 Kaliste Saloom Road, Unit 302, Lafayette. Sign up, show up, sip up and paint. No artistic talent needed; step-by-step instruction in how to complete your work.
SUNDAY
ACADIAN CULTURE DAY: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. This year’s theme is Les Femmes du Folklore, exploring and celebrating women found in Acadian culture, historically and contemporarily, along with live music, food and a plethora of cultural exchange throughout the village, throughout the day. The all-ages event is family oriented and free.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Terence Delaine. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
