The Men's UNITY Breakfast will mark its fifth anniversary with a morning of reflection and celebration on Saturday.
The breakfast begins at 8 a.m at Red Stick Together, 9620 Florida Blvd., Suite 500, in the Broadmoor Shopping Center.
Participants also may attend virtually via Zoom. Registration is required at KINGDOMGroup.co/Feb2022.
The nonprofit Kingdom Group also will hold a sausage jambalaya and white bean dinner fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $8 per plate. Pickup is at HiNabor Supermarket, 9630 Florida Blvd. (same shopping center)
Black history talk
The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church will continue its Black history salute at Saturday's 11 a.m. service.
Maurice Small gives a historical overview of Black pioneers, their growth and contributions within the Seventh-day Adventist denomination. Small and his wife Colette's presentation will include a series of "did you know?" questions that will identify those pioneer Seventh-day Adventist Blacks in the areas of their membership development and growth, pastoral ministries, educational and health institutions, denominational programs, church organizational structure, foreign missionary fields, evangelism, and publishing ministry.
The in-person service also will be available on Facebook Live, YouTube and Zoom.
Candidates debate
Prophetic Women Voices Initiative will present a debate for District 5 Metro Council candidates at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Drive.
Tony King is the moderator, and the event will be produced by Maddgame Entertainment.
The debate will be livestreamed at vimeo.com/shilohbr, and also will be available on the church's Facebook page and YouTube.
Gospel night
A night of Southern gospel and quartet gospel music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
The Rev. Mike Vaughn will open the program and at 7:30 p.m. special guest The Dixie Echos from Pensacola, Florida, will perform.
The concert is free; a love offering will be received. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Red beans and sausage will be on the menu at the concession stand, along with desserts.
For more info, call (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.