FRIDAY
LAFAYETTE REGGAE NIGHT PRESENTS JAM-X: 5 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Live reggae music, world cuisine, handmade goods by local artisans and vendors, culture and family fun. Free for kids 12 and under.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CHUY'S GREEN CHILE FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Chuy's, 4505 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette. New dishes, giveaways and a limited edition T-shirt during the 31st annual Green Chile Fest. chuys.com.
SATURDAY
INDIAN CREEK SPLASH AND PADDLE: 7:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E Pinhook Road, Lafayette.
HEALING TRADITIONS IN ACADIANA: 11 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
BEATS ON THE BAYOU — NOLA ROUGE: 6 p.m., Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass, New Iberia. This variety band offers a little something for everyone. Tickets are $10 and admission is open to the public.
DONELL JONES, CASE & ROI ANTHONY: 8 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette.
SUNDAY
ACADIANA TALENT OPEN MIC: 4:30 p.m., Dat Dog, 201 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Aubree Sweeney. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones