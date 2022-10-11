Louisiana gumbo

STAFF PHOTO BY ELIOT KAMENITZ Louisiana gumbo is a comforting reminder, in a time of change, of those good things that never do.

 ELIOT KAMENITZ

Louisiana thermometers have dipped below 70, even fleetingly — so you know what that means. It's gumbo time!

We're looking for the best gumbo in Baton Rouge and would like your input. Vote for one of the following or write-in your choice.

