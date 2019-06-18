It was close but no coconut for Ken Singletary on "American Ninja Warrior."
The 46-year-old Baton Rouge research specialist fell just short of advancing on the popular NBC summer television show, which aired the Oklahoma City qualifying round on Monday night. About 100 contestants were vying for a place in the Oklahoma City finals, and Singletary's effort was not one of those aired on the show.
Singletary said he reached the second half of the fifth and next-to-last obstacle, called the "Coconut Climb," before falling. That left him just short of reaching the city final, he said.
"I don’t know exactly how close I was until/if they post times and rankings, but we were able to deduce that I missed it by one to four spots," he said. "I was very close. It was likely just a few seconds."
Singletary, who was making his first try at "American Ninja Warrior," said he will apply for an opportunity to compete again next year.
In the meantime, he and five other "ANW" competitors from Louisiana will participate in a fundraising event Aug. 10 at Gym Fit in Baton Rouge to benefit the Dr. Sheila Moore Fund for Kids with Cancer and Blood Disorders Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. He expects 80 children ages 6-11 for two hours of ninja obstacle fun, and the six Louisiana ninjas will compete head-to-head. The money will be used to offset travel costs for patients traveling to Baton Rouge for treatment and provide playroom equipment and event supplies for the children.