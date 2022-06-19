In the past few weeks, my father has been my family’s top priority. He’s sick. To see him weak and unable to do the things he’s taken for granted for nearly 81 years has been a shock to the system.
Two weeks ago, Herdis Harzheim-Sambeth, who lives in Tiefenbronn, a small town near Stuttgart, Germany, called to say that she was headed to Mississippi to help take care of my dad and be there for my mom. My parents hosted Harzheim-Sambeth as an exchange student for the 1992-1993 school year. She has been a part of our lives in all the years since. She and I look like we could be real sisters — and, in many ways, I suppose she’s the closest thing I have ever had to a younger sister.
My husband and I picked her up from the Jackson, Mississippi, airport two weeks ago. She was exhausted from the flight but eager to be with my parents. Her parents have both passed away within the past few years. She explained to me that it was important for her to be here with my parents during this time. She thinks of them as her second parents. To this day, she can tell my dad what to do and how to do it better than any of the rest of us — and he just looks at her and smiles and does what she says. (For that feat alone she earns the immediate respect of anyone who knows my father well.)
“He inspired me in so many different ways,” she said, in considering their 30-year relationship. “First, he taught me that if I would need help, he would be there — and he was.”
Secondly, she said that my dad taught her that she could be spontaneous in doing things.
“Like, sometimes he would say, ‘Herdis, let’s have a barbecue tonight,’ — and we would and people would join us and we would have a party. Or ‘Let’s go play tennis right now,’ and we would,” she said. “He also taught me not to worry so much.”
Because my dad coached for so long, she is not the only non-biological child he has been a father figure to.
Billy Mayes played football for my dad in the mid-1970s. When he found out that my dad starts radiation next week, he was the first to raise his hand to see if he could come take him from my parents’ home in Forest, Mississippi, to the treatment center in Jackson, nearly an hour away. Mayes is driving down from Oxford, Mississippi, to take my dad for treatment.
“Coach has been a mentor to me since junior high and high school days,” he said. “I’ll never forget him. The good Lord made him a part of my life for a reason.”
My dear friend and former classmate, Father Brian Kaskie, who passed away in 2021, had similar thoughts. Kaskie, who was quarterback for one of my dad’s football teams, often told me that my dad was the first man who ever hugged him. He remembered seeing my dad in the hall at the high school and my dad yelling (my dad only has one volume) at him to “Come over here and give me a hug.” In his last message to me, Kaskie let me know he had checked on my dad who was already ill and that my dad was making plans on when they could get together.
“I take it as a good sign when a patient looks to the future,” Kaskie texted me. “Thanks for sharing your family with me all these years. I told Coach he put his stamp on every one of us.”
Sadly, my friend passed unexpectedly, and he and my dad never got that last visit in.
Other former players and students have continued to check in on my dad.
“Coach was more than a coach. He had a bunch of us who considered him a father figure — the whole team, in fact,” said Bubby Johnston, of Quitman, Mississippi, who was the manager of the first team my dad coached as head coach. “He treated everybody the same. You could tell he really cared about us. Coach was always so energetic and so involved with everything. He wanted us to be the best we could be — that’s what a father does.”
So, on this Father’s Day, happiest of days to all the men out there who have been father figures to children beyond their own, my dad included.