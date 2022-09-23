Indian Street Food Board from Tap 65
I guess grazing boards have become my go-to. Except, unlike the board from BLDG 5, I did share this one with friends. Tap 65 provides upscale Indian fusion, and that's exactly what this was. The different offerings on this board were bursting with flavor and spices, as most Indian cuisine does.
It included items like vada pav (battered and fried potato sandwich topped with green chutney and sweet and sour chutney), samosas, fried carrots, masala cashews and various sauces.
Tap 65, 515 Mouton St., Suite 103, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 726-7068.
Tap 65 is open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Pressed Crawfish Bread from JED's Local Po'Boys
Not all delicious food can also be beautiful. JED's po-boy of the month for September definitely fell in that category, or at least mine did. But my goodness, was it delicious.
The toasty Leidenheimer French bread is loaded with Louisiana crawfish tails, Creole seasonings, a 3-cheese blend and, of course, the holy trinity.
Plus, $1 from each sale goes toward the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. It's one reason that I keep going back to JED's and asking for "the po-boy of the month, please!"
JED's Local Po'Boys, 672 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 349-8333.
JED's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Malaysian Coconut Curry from Soji Modern Asian
While Soji may not be a stranger to The Advocate’s best things we ate list, I only recently tried it for the first time. And honestly, it was as good as everyone said it would be.
Though I was given many suggestions to try to the Drunken Noodles, I opted for something a little more outside of my comfort zone, choosing the Malaysian Coconut Curry. The dish is reminiscent of a noodle soup or ramen, with a thick, spicy curry coating a bundle of rice noodles. Topping it off were pickled vegetables and a skewer of jumbo shrimp. The curry was a little bit spicier than I expected, but luckily the sweetness from the coconut helped to round out the flavor.
I of course had to try a cocktail while I was there, and I opted for the Mother of Pearl, a suggestion from my co-worker Emma Discher. The rosebud-infused cocktail was floral, but not in a way that felt perfume-y, and it was as tasty as it was beautiful.
Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 300-4448
Soji is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Julia Guilbeau, staff writer)
The Fire and the Scissors at Rock Paper Taco
The offerings from Rock Paper Taco were so good that a second trip in as many weeks was warranted. The Fire, featuring chicken appropriately tossed in Buffalo sauce, hit the spot more the Scissors, a carnitas-and-mango salsa mix.
The Fire is a good alternative to a set of Buffalo wings elsewhere. Spicy enough to make one sweat but not so overbearing that the heat is all you sense.
In the Scissors, the carnitas were tough, but maybe it’s just tough to find good carnitas in town.
After trying just four of the 15 taco "flavors" in two weeks, there’s a good chance of a third straight Sunday trip to Rock Paper Taco, but details won’t be shared next week. You're on your own.
Rock Paper Taco, 7242 Perkins Road and 166 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge. Each location open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Kelly P. Kissel, Metro editor)