Nearly 420 feet of history made its way to Baton Rouge on April 15 on the American Queen, the largest steamboat ever built. The stop was one of many this year for American Queen Voyages in Baton Rouge.
The boat docked near downtown Baton Rouge as one of its ports of call during a cruise from Memphis to New Orleans. Its 364 passengers had the opportunity to explore the city individually, take a hop-on, hop-off bus tour or relax on the boat to enjoy locally inspired cuisine or a view of the Mississippi River from the top of the boat.
“This river is something else,” Inga Leahy, a guest from Columbus, Ohio, said. “I really can’t take it all in.”
American Queen Voyages offers four riverboats — the American Queen, American Empress, American Duchess and American Countess. Both the Queen and the Duchess make regular stops in Baton Rouge and other ports along the Mississippi, including Tunica, Vicksburg, Natchez and St. Francisville — and sail as far north as St. Paul, Minnesota, and as far east as Pittsburgh.
In total in 2022, American Queen Voyages’ boats plan to make 30 8-hour stops in Baton Rouge, with an expected economic impact of between $2 million to $3 million, according to American Queen Voyages chairman and founder, John Waggoner.
“We’re a big economic driver,” Waggoner said, adding that the company believes in hiring locally and recruits many employees from the Baton Rouge area.
Waggoner says he tries to be on one of American Queen’s growing fleet of boats every month because he wants to stay in touch with passengers and crew.
“I particularly enjoy stops in Baton Rouge. The dock is right downtown,” he said. “I’m a runner and love to run on the waterfront.”
Waggoner says that part of his company’s mission is to appeal to travelers who may have been to Venice five times but they’ve never been to Baton Rouge.
“River cruising is growing faster than ever,” Waggoner said, adding that the lack of hassle domestic travel offers, plus the ease of access to doctors and hospitals, make river cruising even more popular. “As the world reopens, while some people are still concerned for COVID, there’s so much pent up demand — ‘I want to start living life to the fullest.’”
From 1993 to 1995, the American Queen was built in a shipyard in Morgan City, according to cruise director Alex Bernhardt, adding that, in 1995, it was christened with a bottle of Tabasco sauce.
Waggoner explained that in 2011, his company bought the boat for 15 to 20 cents on the dollar to launch the company. Then, the job of refurbishing began. He later purchased two former casino boats, including the American Countess, which was cut in half with a 60-foot midsection added to allow the boat to accommodate 248 passengers. In January 2019, American Queen Voyages acquired Victory Cruise Lines.
The American Queen now hosts 417 guests with an interior that embodies a 1900s design. It includes contemporary comfort and a theater that is a replica of Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. For its guests, the American Queen is an opportunity to be transported back in time. The words of Mark Twain whisper through the gold plaques that adorn the walls with his famous quotes. Cruise director Deanna Julian said Twain “embodies the Mississippi,” which is why he's talked about like an old friend.
In the Mark Twain Gallery, passengers are offered places to play board games, read or put together puzzles in its bulky and brown antique chairs. However, some guests were waiting for their turn on the afternoon tour bus of the city. One passenger, Jeanette Roche, from New Jersey, was eager to try Baton Rouge’s cuisine.
“There was a gentleman who used to be a Cajun cook on TV. He was from Baton Rouge,” she said in her best Cajun accent, “and I just loved his show, so I’m hoping that we get the chance to try some Southern fried chicken or something like that.”
Roche said she was also interested in trying beignets in New Orleans, which was the next stop on the cruise after Baton Rouge.
Mary Ellen Horan, of Reno, Nevada, sailed the Mississippi on the Countess in December. When the boat stopped in Baton Rouge, Horan used the hop-on, hop-off bus tour to visit the LSU Rural Life Museum and the State Capitol. She then took a walk along the river and visited the USS Kidd and the LSU Museum of Art.
“The stop in Baton Rouge offered quite the 360-degree view with a mix of river, downtown, LSU’s Tiger Stadium and industrial,” Horan said. “The museum has a wonderful diverse collection, and I would say that the USS Kidd is not for the claustrophobic or anyone with mobility issues, but an interesting part of history and a memorial to those served on her.”
Horan said the boat provided a convenient place to “park” and that she appreciated being able to walk off the gangway so close to the downtown sites.
“It wasn’t nearly enough time,” Horan said. “I look forward to going back and exploring more than my eight hours in Baton Rouge allowed.”