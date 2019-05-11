CASA volunteers needed
WHAT: Orientation for Court Appointed Special Advocates
WHEN: Noon Monday, May 13; 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18; 4 p.m. Monday, May 20; 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22; 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28; 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30. The next training program starts June 11.
WHERE: CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.
INFORMATION: casabr.org/volunteer or (225) 379-8598
DETAILS: The orientation program is the first step toward becoming a CASA volunteer, who speak up for the best interests of children entering the foster care system. Volunteers are appointed by juvenile court judges to help a child reach a permanent home. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers. They help provide information to the court and resources to the children. CASA is seeking caring adults, especially male and African American individuals, to become volunteers in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Constitutional Convention
WHAT: Recalling the 1973 Constitutional Convention program
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15
WHERE: State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane
ADMISSION: Free
DETAILS: E.L. "Bubba" Henry, chairman of the 1973 convention that gave Louisiana its current constitution, will look back on those times and discuss his upcoming book about the convention, due to be released in July. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.; the talk begins at 6 p.m. Delegates to the convention have been invited to attend.
USS Kidd gala
WHAT: Roarin' on the River, the USS Kidd Veterans Museum’s inaugural gala honoring those who have served the country
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, Riverview Ballroom, 201 Lafayette St.
TICKETS/INFO: $125; $200 per couple; $1,500 table for 10; $2,500 premium table for 10 (includes bottle service). Visit usskidd.com or email RoarinOnTheRiver@gmail.com.
DETAILS: Richard Manship will be honored for his service to the region and to the U.S. Navy, where he served on aircraft carriers during the Vietnam War. The money raised will be used to support the museum and the Kidd. The evening will start with cocktails and dinner and include a Rum Stroll sponsored by Three Roll Estate (formerly Cane Land Distilling) and the NOLA Chorus Line. Black tie, military dress or 1940s attire optional.
Hospice raffle
WHAT: Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana Raffle
WHEN: Deadline is May 19 to purchase tickets
TICKETS/INFO: hospiceacadiana.com or Sterling automotive dealerships, Gauthiers’ RV Center, Travel Machine and Meritus Credit Union branches. (337) 232-1234
DETAILS: A $20 ticket provides a chance to win a 2019 Kia Sorento, a 2019 Rockwood GeoPro Camper or a four-day cruise for two. The raffle is Hospice of Acadiana’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps pay for care and services provided to patients and their families.