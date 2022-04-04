What are some integrative therapies to consider in Parkinson’s disease?
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the predominantly dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantia nigra. Parkinson’s dementia, causing a decline in thinking and reasoning, can occur after several years of motor symptoms during the disease progression. The cause of Parkinson’s disease remains largely unknown, and though there is no cure, treatment options include medications that can manage problems with walking, movement and tremors.
Research has shown promise in integrative therapies such as yoga, tai chi, massage, various movement techniques and acupuncture.
A 2012 study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine states that tai chi, a balanced-based exercise training, “appears to reduce balance impairments in patients with mild-to-moderate Parkinson’s disease, with additional benefits of improved functional capacity and reduced falls.”
At the University of British Columbia, Kaitlyn P. Roland completed her Ph.D. research which measured the Parkinson’s-related changes to daily muscle activity and consequences for physical function and frailty. Her 2012 study revealed that yoga, particularly if it’s adapted to the needs of individuals with Parkinson’s disease, can increase mobility, balance, strength and flexibility. Moreover, her research concluded that yoga also may lessen perceived stress, enhance relaxation and benefit sleep.
Another integrative therapy helpful with individuals with Parkinson’s disease is massage therapy. Research is limited in this area; however, some studies have shown the effectiveness of massage in relieving side effects of Parkinson’s disease, mainly the tremors associated with the disease, even if the relief is temporary. Studies also showed a measurable reduction in muscle rigidity immediately following a 60-minute massage.
The Alexander technique and the Feldenkrais method are known therapies for those with Parkinson’s disease. The disease affects balance and leads to gradual deterioration of motor skills and thus, certain movement therapies counteract those effects. The Alexander Technique, for example, is a therapy that emphasizes posture and balance and assists individuals in retaining mobility. Another therapy, the Feldenkrais method, aims to retrain the body to do difficult movements. For instance, a Feldenkrais practitioner will help the individual with Parkinson’s disease work with specific actions and movement sequences verbally or through hands-on direction, in sitting, standing or lying positions or while walking.
Acupuncture is a therapy commonly used to treat Parkinson’s disease in China and other countries. The basic principle is that by stimulating points along the body’s meridians, or energy pathways, the treatment can relieve pain, among other positive benefits. In the U.S., individuals with the disease often report that acupuncture helps alleviate such issues as fatigue and poor sleep. Research in acupuncture in animals have shown that this type of therapy can be neuroprotective, meaning that is slows the degeneration of nerve cells that lead to Parkinson’s disease; however, this research has not been replicated in humans.
Individuals with Parkinson's disease should always check with their physician first before engaging in any form of integrated therapies.