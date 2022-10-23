Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too.
They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
That spot is directly in front of the State Library of Louisiana, whose Louisiana Center for the Book has been staging this free event since 2003.
The free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., enters its 18th year in 2022, which also will be its first in-person festival in two years. The 2020 fest was canceled because of the COVID pandemic, and the 2021 event was staged virtually.
"We had 81 panelists in the virtual festival," said Jim Davis, director for the Louisiana Center for the Book. "But it was a really nice virtual festival, and those programs are still on YouTube, and they can be viewed at any time."
Though festival fans were able to experience some great literary moments online, the magic of being there was missing.
Festivalgoers like meeting their favorite authors, having their books signed and meeting up with friends along the way. They like meandering through the vendors in Capitol Park and sitting down to a hamburger or a plate of jambalaya for lunch.
Yes, there's just something about being there, and Davis is excited to have everyone back.
"We've had a lot of people tell us they're excited about us being back," Davis said. "And the same thing with exhibitors. They love coming, the authors love coming and all the attendees are hungry for an event like the book festival."
The festival will be serving up plenty of literary fare to satisfy that hunger.
"This festival really does have something for everybody," said Robert Wilson, assistant director of the Louisiana Center for the Book. "It's family-friendly and includes activities for both kids and adults."
Speaking of kids' activities, the 2022 festival will include a Young Readers Pavilion, where young readers can interact with children’s authors and storytellers and take part in book-related crafts. Teens also can join in the action in the Teen HQ tent, where they can meet award-winning young adult authors and join in age-related activities.
For foodies, there will be cooking demonstrations, along with a wide variety of book-related activities and exhibitors.
As always, plenty of books by Louisiana authors, Louisiana-related books and titles from Louisiana publishers will be available, as well as celebrated authors from across the South and from throughout the nation.
An added extra for this year will be Canadian Gerard Collins, author of "The Hush Sisters," who is joining the festival as part of a cultural initiative agreement between Louisiana and New Brunswick, Canada. Collins' appearance also is part of an author exchange with the Frye Festival in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Prejean, of "Dead Man Walking" fame, will be discussing her new book, "River of Fire: On Becoming an Activist." Other notable Louisiana writers on hand include the state's Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy interviewing Louisiana native and best-selling author Jericho Brown, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jack E. Davis discussing his latest book, "The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird" and Louisiana author Robert Olen Butler, another Pulitzer winner, discussing his latest novel, "Late City."
The opening ceremony will kick off festivities with a presentation of the 2022 Louisiana Writer Award to David Armand, who will later discuss his work with State Library board member David Johnson. Johnson also will be interviewing Al Copeland Jr., who will share recollections about his father and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen founder, Al Copeland Sr.
"We'll have plenty of food vendors, but the only thing we won't have this year is live music," Davis said. "We're going to see how that change goes this year. If we have some questions about it, we'll look at it again for next year."
In past years, most of the interviews and panel discussions took place in the Louisiana State Capitol's legislative committee rooms and chambers.
"With work being done at the capitol, we've lost a few rooms over there," Davis said. "So, we've put up a few tents, where authors will be speaking outside. Our main stage area will be in the auditorium at the Capitol Park Museum, and another main stage will be in the seminar room in the State Library. Authors will be discussing their work at over 20 locations throughout the day."
Sessions also are scheduled inside the Capitol Park Events Center neighboring the State Library.
As for festival lagniappe, “Poetry-to-Order” will return to the state library's lobby, where poets GennaRose Nethercott and Cassandra de Alba will compose free custom poetry written on a topic of the festival attendee’s choice, all typed on vintage typewriters and given to the individual as a one-of-a-kind souvenir of the festival.
Kheris Rogers’ "Flexin’ In My Complexion" fashion exhibit will be showing in the library's lobby. Kheris is a teen entrepreneur who started the viral apparel brand and movement after being bullied in school for her dark skin complexion.
"As in past years, there will be a book signing tent, where all of the festival authors will be signing their books," Davis said. "Their books will also be available for purchase there, and independent book seller Cavalier House Books of Denham Springs will be in charge of the book sales."
Of course, festival T-shirts, mugs, pins, and collectible posters featuring Nonney Oddlokken’s painting, ”Magic in the Bayou Atheneum” will also be on sale.
Finally, the festival is offering WordShops writing workshops by several key authors. To register for the WordShops or for more detailed festival information, visit LouisianaBookFestival.org.