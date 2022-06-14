You've already taken mom out for Mother's Day. Now it's dad's turn.
Father's Day is Sunday, and Bon Temps Market at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave., is hosting a special meal for this day celebrating dad. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The menu will include Bon Temps' barbecue triple combo tray, including slow-smoked chicken wings, grilled rope sausage, St. Louis ribs plus such sides as German-style potato salad, cabbage slaw, jalapeño cornbread, house made chicory barbecue sauce, pickles and sliced sweet onion.
Cost is $25 per person. Everyone must be at least age 21 to enter.
For more information, visit www2.lbatonrouge.com.
The Juneteenth Experience
Registration is open for The Juneteenth Experience, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, hosted by The Experience by EG and Vegan Friendly Foods at 4608 Bennington Ave.
This will be a celebration of Black excellence that includes food, a pop-up shop with Black-owned vendors, family fun and live entertainment.
Registration is free by visiting eventbrite.com/e/342082918217.
Pub crawl for Pride
The Lotus Lounge and Soji: Modern Asian, 5050 Government St., has teamed up with Spoke & Hub and The Brakes Bar, 5412 Government St., Bistro Byronz, 515 Mouton St., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St., Uncle Earl's 3753 Perkins Road and Tap 65, 515 Mouton St., for the first Baton Rouge Pub Crawl celebrating Pride from 11 a.m. to closing on Saturday, June 25.
Each location will be running a special and donating a portion of proceeds to the LGBTQ+ community.
For more information, call (225) 300-4448.
Baton Rouge Mimosa Crawl
The Vintage Baton Rouge, 333 Laurel St., will host the Baton Rouge Mimosa Crawl from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
General admission is $9.95 and includes drink specials and admission to the crawl. The $29.95 admission includes drink specials, admission to the crawl and a T-shirt.
For tickets, visit outhousetickets.com/Event/19518-MIMOSA_CRAWL_BATON_ROUGE.
Summertime Supper Stroll
Tickets are on sale for the Summertime Supper Stroll, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, hosted by Red Stick Spice Co., Reginelli's Pizza and JED's Local Po'boys in the shopping center at 660 Jefferson Highway.
The lazy days of summer are the perfect time for a progressive dinner. First, you'll stroll into Reginelli's for apps and sips. Then you'll walk to JED's for an off-the-menu Creole dinner. Last stop is Red Stick Spice Company and SoGo Tea Bar, where dessert and an after-dinner, tea-inspired sip will be enjoyed.
Tickets are $60 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/summertime-supper-stroll.
Bingo Night
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., will host Bingo Night at the Tin Roof Taproom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16.
What better way to pass a Thursday night than guzzling great craft beer and obsessively scanning bingo cards?
Starting at 6 p.m., each player will get a pack of bingo scorecards and a paint blotter. The first call will begin at 6:30 p.m. The winner of each round will be gifted with one of an array of prizes spanning from free beer to the final round prize of a Tin Roof gift card.
Admission is free. Visit tinroofbeer.com.
Whiskey Wednesday
Hokus Pokus Liquor, 17524 Airline Highway, Prairieville, will host Whiskey Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Hokus Pokus will be serving a curated whiskey menu by the glass. All patrons must be age 21 or older to attend.
For more information, call (225) 673-6229 or visit hokuspokusliquor.com.
Belated grand opening
Though the Smokey Pit — Smoke House Eatery & Bar, 1916 Dallas Drive, has been open for quite a while, the COVID pandemic prevented it from staging its official grand opening party.
So, the eatery will finally stage its grand opening at noon Saturday, June 18. Look for family fun, entertainment, and of course, great food. Register in advance to receive some special offers and gifts by visiting thesmokeypit.com.