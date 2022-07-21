SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. This week's theme: Melon Mania. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
JURASSIC QUEST: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall. Life-size animated dinosaur replicas, dino rides and walks, fossil dig, baby dinos and more. $19-$25. www.jurassicquest.com.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BOOK SIGNING: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe. Susanne Duplantis will sign copies of her new book, "Lagniappe Leftovers," along with illustrator and cover artist Dr. Tom Quaid, retired cardiologist with Heart to Art.
SUNDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
"LOST ILLUSIONS": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Films at Manship, the film follows the rise and fall of a young man in Paris who dreamed to be a writer and became a journalist. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org
MONDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
TUESDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
COOL CAREERS FOR TEENS: 11 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn about strategies for career planning. Registration required at www.careercenterbr.com/events.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
LSU SPORTS KICKOFF BANQUET: 6:15 p.m., South Stadium Club, Tiger Stadium. Featuring LSU coaches and athletes, dinner buffet, cash bar, door prizes, silent auction, Women's SEC golf trophy on display and LSU Alumni pop-up shop. Open to public. $75 per person; tables available. giving.lsualumni.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit featuring a mix of original art and workshop art, through Sept. 8. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by artists Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Craig McMullen and Beth Welch, through Sunday. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through July 31; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Saturday, Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.