We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. 

Elizabeth Martin 1.jpg

Elizabeth Martin, of the Hundred Oaks neighborhood in Baton Rouge, created an over-the-top scene from the Netflix show 'Stranger Things.'

Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things' 

Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood in Baton Rouge, created an over-the-top scene from the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

Martin said she usually runs the fog machine from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. 

Denise Clause 1.jpg

Both Denise Claus and her father were born on Halloween, so she has a special love for the holiday.

Southdowns: Skeleton party

Both Denise Claus and her father were born on Halloween, so she has a special love for the holiday. Hanging from her oak tree is a handmade moon to set the scene for her yard decorations. 

"Happy Halloween — hope it’s spooktacular!!," Claus wrote. 

Camelot: Wholesome Halloween doorway 

Judy Kennedy, Camelot

Judy Kennedy accessorizes her doorway for the holiday with a decoration that includes pumpkins, a witch and a smiling ghost.

Judy Kennedy accessorizes her doorway for the holiday with a decoration that includes pumpkins, a witch and a smiling ghost.

We have a feeling that the little ones enjoy this house while trick-or-treating in Lafayette. 

Walker: Luscious fall gardens 

In Walker, David Easley celebrates Halloween with a scarecrow and skeleton adorning his front yard garden.

Garden2.jpg

Colorful flowers and various plants fill the garden at David Easley's home. 

If it weren't for Halloween, we'd stop by to see the flowers and plants anyway. 

Email Lauren Cheramie at Lauren.Cheramie@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @LCheramie_.

View comments