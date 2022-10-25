We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions.
Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'
Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood in Baton Rouge, created an over-the-top scene from the Netflix series "Stranger Things."
Martin said she usually runs the fog machine from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Southdowns: Skeleton party
Both Denise Claus and her father were born on Halloween, so she has a special love for the holiday. Hanging from her oak tree is a handmade moon to set the scene for her yard decorations.
"Happy Halloween — hope it’s spooktacular!!," Claus wrote.
Camelot: Wholesome Halloween doorway
Judy Kennedy accessorizes her doorway for the holiday with a decoration that includes pumpkins, a witch and a smiling ghost.
We have a feeling that the little ones enjoy this house while trick-or-treating in Lafayette.
Walker: Luscious fall gardens
In Walker, David Easley celebrates Halloween with a scarecrow and skeleton adorning his front yard garden.
If it weren't for Halloween, we'd stop by to see the flowers and plants anyway.