Fair fun
The Ascension Parish Fair continues through Sunday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Look for all the typical fair activities and live music (Chase Tyler Band, Molly Ringwalds) plus free photos with the Easter Bunny. visitlasweetspot.com.
Final looks
It's the last weekend to experience "Michelangelo: A Different View" at the Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall. See recreations of the artist's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel up close like never before. For hours and tickets, go to raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
Game time
The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe presents its monthly improv comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre. The evening offers live, interactive improv games (and laughs for sure). Tickets to the R-ish show are $10. manshiptheatre.org.