FRIDAY
UNCORKED — SALVADOR DALÍ: 6 p.m., Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. An evening with museum staff, along with Spanish wine and fine cheese, in honor of the exhibition “Salvador Dalí’s Stairway to Heaven.” bontempstix.com.
"ON THE ROCKS" A YACHT ROCKIN' COCKTAIL CRUISE: 7 p.m., The Jefferson Street Pub Parking Lot, 500 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Enjoy a full-service cocktail bar featuring local beers and spirits, along with the signature swamp pop cocktails.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SUMMER YOUTH SHAKESPEARE ENSEMBLE PRESENTS "LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $15 for adults and $9 for students high school aged and under. AcA members receive a $2 discount. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
DAVID HILDER'S "THE INSIDIOUS IMPACT OF ANTON": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. This developmental production is directed by Steven R. Landry and features company members Etienna Wright, Garland Theriot, Allen Higginbotham, Debbi Ardoin and Kevin Miller along with newcomers to the Acadiana Rep stage Madeleine Hebert and Travis Resor. citedesarts.org.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA OUTDOOR EXPO & BOAT SHOW: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. An event for everything outdoors, from hunting to camping to outdoor activities and boat exhibitions. ticketmaster.com.
CUBAN SALSA DANCE PARTY: 8 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Though the workshop will teach partnered dancing, you do not need to attend with a partner, as partners will rotate in the class. The workshop is $20 and includes entrance to the social. eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
LES VUES FILM SERIES — "WILLIE FRANCES MUST DIE AGAIN": 6:30 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Films range from features, documentaries, student films, shorts, animation, etc. that focus on cultural themes. Following the screenings, there will be an open discussion between the audience and the curator. Admission is free; a suggested donation is $5.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Geneva Joy Hughes with De De Theriot and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Tina Girouard: Parts Known and Unknown," "Artists' Alliance Revisited 2018," "Shelf Life," "Evan Koch: Laminae Verso" and "Benjamin Guidry-Azonal." acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Marina Zurkow: Mesocosm" through Aug. 15, "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; "Spotlight on Francis Pavy" through July 28; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones