What are signs of caregiver burnout?
Taking care of someone with Alzheimer's or dementia is highly stressful and mentally and physically draining on the caregiver. Continual stress can build into burnout and the caregiver could succumb to depression or other mental and/or physical ailments. Caregivers should learn to take care of themselves to be better prepared to take care of their loved ones.
When responsibilities start to overwhelm the caregiver, he/she may can start exhibiting emotional and/or physical effects. Patience usually wears pretty thin on the average caregiver; however, if the caregiver is becoming more frustrated, ill-tempered and overly impatient with his or her daily responsibilities, it could be an indication that the caregiver is experiencing some burnout.
Also observe if sleep patterns have changed. Is the caregiver sleeping more … or less … than usual? Does he or she get exhausted more easily now than before? Additionally, have eating patterns changed? Is the caregiver eating more than normal or has his or her appetite waned? Further, look for signs of the caregiver becoming overly emotional; i.e., crying out of the blue and/or for long periods of time. And burnout could be on the horizon if the caregiver seems always sad, discouraged, withdrawn, or takes less pleasure in things he or she used to enjoy, or is even resorting to abusing alcohol or drugs, including prescription medications.
If the caregiver is experiencing some of these characteristics, then he or she is heading for burnout. The caregiver might first want to consider getting outside paid health care assistance to help with the daily caregiving responsibilities, which can be done in a number of ways. Either the caregiver can hire a professional caregiver/home health aide to come into the home and assist with caring for the affected individual, or the caregiver could choose respite care as an option, whether it be scheduled for a short 24/7 stay at a care setting or a day respite center where the loved one can enjoy socialization, mental stimulation and many other activities. These choices would allow the caregiver some much-needed free time to re-energize and relax. Sharing caregiving tasks with others can ward off potential burnout, so caregivers should enlist help from family members and friends and include them in the overall care plan.
It is also helpful for caregivers to connect with other caregivers who are experiencing similar journeys. Support groups offer much-needed support, tips and strategies, and through forging relationships in these groups, caregivers can learn new ways of coping and managing ongoing or overwhelming stress.
Above all, caregivers need to practice self-care by keeping up with personal medical care, following proper nutritional guidelines, exercising and getting enough sleep, plus doing things they enjoy. Caregivers might also consider seeking out a mental health specialist for well-being and therapy. Though it is inevitable that caregivers will experience stressful days in their respective caregiving roles, they should become aware of specific symptoms and/or triggers that can be signs of burnout and seek out the appropriate levels of help.