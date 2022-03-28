Is sildenafil being considered as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease?
Sildenafil could potentially be used as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, according to findings recently published in Nature Aging by Feixong Cheng, of the Cleveland Clinic.
Per MedlinePlus, an online information service produced by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, sildenafil is a common prescription medication sold as Viagra to treat erectile dysfunction and as Revatio to improve the ability to exercise in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is high blood pressure in the vessels carrying blood to the lungs, causing shortness of breath, dizziness and tiredness.
“Notably, we found that sildenafil use reduced the likelihood of Alzheimer’s in individuals with coronary artery disease, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, all of which are comorbidities significantly associated with risk of the disease, as well as in those without,” said Cheng. “Sildenafil, which has been shown to significantly improve cognition and memory in preclinical models, presented as the best drug candidate.”
The researchers looked for medications that target amyloid plaques and tau tangles, the hallmark characteristics of the brain damage associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Instead of targeting either the amyloid or tau on its own, the investigators further narrowed their focus to pinpoint therapies that attack both molecules at the same time.
In the study, the researchers used a database of health insurance claims for over 7 million people in the U.S. to understand the relationship between sildenafil and Alzheimer’s disease outcomes.
They compared sildenafil users to nonusers and found that those who used the drug were 69% less likely to have the debilitating brain disorder, even after six years of follow-up.
Although the study established a link between sildenafil and lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and offered a new avenue for study in this area, researchers stressed that the investigation did not prove that the drug actually offers protection or benefit in this regard.
Cheng cautiously noted that the study doesn’t demonstrate a casual relationship between the medication and Alzheimer’s disease and that researchers need to conduct more clinical trials with a placebo control to ascertain how well the drug works.
Doctors most likely will not be recommending using sildenafil as a treatment just yet. After reviewing the study, Susan Kohlhaas, director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, noted, “Being able to repurpose a drug already licensed for health conditions could help speed up the drug discovery process and bring about life-changing dementia treatments sooner. This research doesn’t prove that sildenafil is responsible for reducing dementia risk, or that it slows or stops the disease. The first port of call is to speak to your doctor.”