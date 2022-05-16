Courtney Spears has given birth to twins. You can say that again.
And again.
Spears, a Baton Rouge woman who already had two sets of twins and a daughter, delivered Camryn and Eva on May 10 at Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary. All six twins are less than 2 years old.
Eva weighs 4 pounds, 15 ounces and is 17½ inches long. Camryn is 3 pounds, 11 ounces and 16½ inches long. They were born 36 weeks into Spears' pregnancy, about a week before Although Spears has come home, the babies remain at the hospital. Spears expects Eva to come home later this week. Camryn still needs to gain more weight before being discharged, Spears said.
"I'm doing wonderful," Spears said.