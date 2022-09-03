I have been writing this column for 24 years and recently was curious to recall some topics I had written about in the early days.
Patron saints were a common theme back then. Webster’s New World Dictionary describes a patron saint as a "saint looked upon as the special guardian of a person, place, institution, etc."
From Oct. 2, 1999, here is a listing of some patron saints.
Genesius
4th century, patron saint of actors
Legend holds that, in front of Emperor Diocletian, Genesius was acting in a play that made fun of Christian baptism. While on stage he was converted and confessed his faith, leading to torture and beheading. This story is told about other actors and has been used in drama.
Genesius or Gennys of Arles
Circa 303, patron saint of secretaries
Genesius was a notary who summarized judicial proceedings. One day, he was supposed to read and record an edict on the persecution of Christians. He threw it down, declared himself a Christian and ran away. He wanted a bishop to baptize him but was told that the shedding of blood would be baptism. He was captured and beheaded.
Bernardino of Siena
1380-1444, patron saint of advertising/public relations
Bernardino spent time caring for the ill, specifically the plague victims in Siena and his aunt who was bedridden. After his aunt’s death, he joined the Franciscans and became the "People’s Preacher." His sermons used serious and humorous topics to preach against social problems and stressed the name of Jesus in the towns he visited. He founded theology schools. He is shown in art as a small man, eyes blazing, and a plaque with IHS on his clothes. Sometimes he is shown with bishops’ miters and a trumpet to represent his preaching.
Thomas
First century, patron saint of architects
Thomas was one of Jesus’ apostles, the one who refused to believe Jesus’ resurrection until he saw the scarred hands himself. Stories in the apocryphal book "Acts of St. Thomas" tell of him being sent as a missionary to India but refusing to go. Christ appeared and sold him as a slave to an Indian prince visiting Jerusalem. Thomas baptized many in India, including the prince. Legend holds that the king of India gave him a large sum of money to build a palace. Thomas spent the money on the poor, "creating a superb palace in heaven." His symbol is the carpenter’s square.
Elizabeth of Hungary
1207-1231, patron saint of bakers
Elizabeth was a member of the Order of St. Francis. Legend says that her husband wouldn’t let her give things to the poor, despite her love for the poor and desire to do good work. One day he saw her with a bundle and wanted her to open it. She told him that it was only flowers, and God changed the bread into roses, thus converting her husband.
Isidore the Farmer
1080-1130, patron saint of farmers
Isidore worked as a farm laborer his entire life. He was considered devout and saintly and married Maria de la Cabeza, who was considered equally so. One legend says that once when he was late for work, angels were seen guiding the oxen and plow. Another legend says that during winter, he gave half a sack of corn to some starving birds and that the remaining grain went on to produce a double crop. His symbol is a sickle.
Martin De Porres
1579-1639, patron saint of hairdressers
Porres referred to himself as a "mulatto dog," since he was the illegitimate son of a Spanish knight and a Black woman from Peru. His original occupation was barber-surgeon, but he later joined the Dominicans as a helper, then as a lay brother. He was known as the "Father of Charity," and is known also as the patron saint of race relations.
SOURCES: World Book; Webster’s New World Dictionary; The Dictionary of Christianity, J.C. Cooper