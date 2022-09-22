FRIDAY
LIVE AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. With Baton Rouge blues-rock artist Jonathon Long. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org
"BROADWAY AT THE BALLET!": 7 p.m., Dancers’ Workshop, NeuroMedical Center Studio, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge An evening of song and dance presented by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre. $50 in advance; $60 at the door. https://bidpal.net/broadwayballet
SATURDAY
NATIONAL HUNTING AND FISHING DAY: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waddill Outdoor Education Center, 4142 N. Flannery Road. Shooting and fishing demonstrations, exhibits, shooting ranges, fishing ponds, boating activities and live animal demonstrations. Free.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
FAMILY COLOR RUN: 10 a.m., West Baton Rouge Parish Library, 830 N. Alexander Ave., Port Allen. Check-in and airbrush body painting is at 9:30 a.m., pre-color party at 9:50 a.m. Wear your white attire; event is free. wbrpl.com
COMMUNITY CARE DAY: BBQ IN THE PARK: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. Family event promoting health and wellness. Including free health screenings, barbecue, music, kid’s activities, basketball tournament and fishing. brec.org
EMPTY BOWLS: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Benefit for Baton Rouge Area Food Bank. $22 ticket includes choice of bowl, a meal, live music and family festivities. Kids 12 and under eat free. brfoodbank.org
SUNDAY
SUNDAYS @ 4: 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Reading of recent poems with Lynne Jensen Lampe and Erin Little. Free. batonrougegallery.org
"CABARET!": 5 p.m., the Woman's Club, 259 TJ Jemison Blvd. UpStage Theatre Company's annual performing arts showcase with music, dance, spoken word, monologues, scenes and poetry. $27. upstagetheatre.biz
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
"AIRNESS": 7:30 p.m., Claude L. Theatre, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. An air guitar competition comedy. Pay-what-you-can night. lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Favorite/Jahnke/Walton," exhibitions by Malaika Favorite, Ross Jahnke and John Isiah Walton, through Thursday, Sept. 29. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibition," an annual showcase of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s member artists in the visual realm, through Friday, Oct. 21. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. Workshops with North Carolina folk musician Joe Collins, Friday and Saturday. For details and registration, text or phone Helen Bankston at (225) 953-1382, or email hmbankston@cox.net. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. "In Empathy We Trust," through Monday, Oct. 31; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday, Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. The 52nd annual "River Road Show," a national juried art exhibit sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, through Sept. 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "The Art of Creative Fiber," featuring work by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, through Friday, Oct. 7. Artists' reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition" through Jan. 7, and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7, 2023. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.