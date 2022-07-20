The Smokey Pit Smoke House, Eatery & Bar will celebrate its grand opening beginning at noon Friday, July 22, at 1916 Dallas Drive.
The restaurant is located less than a quarter of mile from Florida Boulevard, Airline Highway and Choctaw Drive, making it easy to get to from many major roadways.
The Smokey Pit's concept is authentic Louisiana downhome cooking. It features seating for some 150 in its indoor dining and three patio patio dining areas.
The locally owned and operated eatery also offers catering and office meals, happy hours and family friendly dining with most of its meats wood-smoked for more than 13 hours.
The menu includes beef ribs every day, pork ribs, rib tips, pulled pork, beef brisket, angus burgers and sausage. Home cooked side dishes include mac and cheese, baked beans, potato salad, smoked sweet potatoes and gumbo, along with a kids' menu.
The Smokey Pit also features an extensive cocktail selection with many crafted from fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs. Other features include a full bar, lounge area, pool tables, dart board and live music on select nights each week.
The restaurant donates to local charities and consistently provides meals to the homeless and others in need. Daily discounts are offered to senior citizens, educators and law enforcement as members of the Bulls Den.
Current hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays. Hours are likely to be extended on live music nights.
For more information, call (225) 923-3998 or visit TheSmokeyPit.com.