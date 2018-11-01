FRIDAY
NOMAD FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Poydras St., New Orleans. Up to 10 local food trucks, live music, giveaways and more are included, and meals can be ordered in advance. nomadfoodtruckfest.com. Free.
DAY OF THE DEAD: 7 p.m., Casa Borrega, 1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The observance of Dia de los Muertos includes a Frida Kahlo costume contest, altar dedicated to Anthony Bordain, special menu and music by Javier Gutierrez and VIVAVZ!. casaborrega.com. Free.
FRENCH QUARTER CITIZENS TRICENTENNIAL GALA: 8 p.m. Jung Hotel, 1500 Canal St., New Orleans. French Quarter Citizens' gala celebrates New Orleans’ tricentennial with an auction hosted by Angela Hill, music by Phillip Manuel, food from local restaurants, drinks and silent auctions. frenchquartercitizens.org. Tickets $125.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BUCKTOWN SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: Noon, St. Louis King of France School, 1600 Lake Ave., Metairie. The school fundraising festival has carnival rides, children's activities, food vendors and music by Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band and others. Free.
SATURDAY
ALGIERS FOLK ART FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Algiers Folk Art Zone, 207 LeBoeuf St., Algiers. The festival includes regional folk art, live music and food trucks. folkartzone.org. Free.
BAYOU BACCHANAL: Noon, Crescent Park, 2300 N Peters St., New Orleans. The festival celebrates Caribbean cultures and Carnival traditions with music, dance and more.
ALL BLACK MASQUERADE BENEFIT GALA: 7 p.m., Propeller Incubator, 4035 Washington Ave., New Orleans. The fundraiser supports Arin's Nest Mission to raise awareness about domestic violence. It includes live music, food and more. All black evening or masquerade attire. (504) 339-9330. arinsnestingplace.org. Tickets $100.
SUNDAY
"A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS" MOVIE PREMIERE EVENT: 7 p.m., City Church of New Orleans, 131123 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans. City Church holds a red carpet opening for the church's feature-length Christmas movie, which is set primarily in New Orleans. citychurchnola.life. Tickets $10.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.