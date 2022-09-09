In a recall flash, we remember exactly where we were 21 years ago when we learned the Twin Towers had collapsed in fire and fury. You’re thinking of that moment today and so am I.
I got back home to Baton Rouge — a challenging trip, but wrapped in gratitude.
Having completed a consultant meeting the night before for one of our congregations, I was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that fateful Tuesday morning catching an 8 a.m. flight to New Orleans with connections through Dallas Love Field. My flight was quiet and uneventful until I landed to connect with what was supposed to have been my flight to New Orleans. As we recall, all national flights were grounded, leaving stranded passengers at the gates fixated on live TV coverage from New York.
Two customers ahead of me at one car rental counter took the last available car. They said they were taking the rest of the day off to play a round of golf since their offices back home had closed. Well, I hailed a Cowboy Cab to the Dallas bus station where the doors of the station were being locked as I arrived.
I took a second cab out to Flying J truck stop and made a sign: “Going to Houston. Need a Ride.” Michael, a truck driver who saw my sign said, “Let me pay this gas bill and I can give you a ride.”
On our I-45 journey south and under crystal-clear skies, Archangel Michael, as I referred to him, narrated the highlights of his life story. Cars zoomed by, including one limousine with a handwritten sign in its rear window, “Nuke-em,” a sign of the times I’ll never forget.
When Michael dropped me off in Houston, his destination, I reached for the last bill in my wallet. I insisted: “Here’s a mere $20 for you with my deep appreciation. You saved the day for me.”
After resting in Houston at a colleague’s home, the next morning I charged a bus ticket to New Orleans, another ride of a lifetime where, between Lake Charles and Lafayette, a fistfight broke out two seats behind me. Ah, but a state trooper alerted by the bus driver restored order by lifting the two roughnecks into a squad car within minutes of the bus pulling over onto the shoulder.
Much relieved, bus passengers began to talk with strangers. I leaned over the aisle and said, “Now, what becomes of this?” My fellow passenger said, “It’s over.” I asked, “What do you mean it’s over?” “It’s over,” he repeated emphatically. “They got your attention, didn’t they?”
He and I, of course, were speaking of our nation, and not about the violence we had momentarily witnessed. It’s over? Hardly. I was already beginning to outline my thoughts for a special worship service scheduled back home, the reason for the urgency in my return trip.
Do you remember how Americans who hadn’t been to church in ages filled the pews in numbers never seen since? Do you remember how children and adults alike asked, “Why do they hate us?” Do you remember how our communities began to build bridges with our Muslim neighbors and how many of us made a special effort to learn about Islam and patronized Arab-American owned and operated restaurants?
In our Prayer and Remembrance service three days after 9/11, we said, “Some find their way home, but some do not.”
Here and abroad, there would be casualties in the hundreds of thousands, including our own war dead and the wounded and their families who suffer still. I made it home, but many did not. That’s what I remember today.
The Rev. Crump is minister emeritus of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge.