The time has finally come.

One of LSU's largest and least favorite dorms, Kirby Smith Hall, is heading towards demolition, school administrators say. The dorm is set to close its doors for good after the end of the semester in May.

Kirby has closed before, but rising demand for on-campus housing has kept Kirby off of the chopping block.

Then-LSU Chancellor Michael Martin once offered an original sales pitch to would-be Kirby Smith residents, saying they get to enjoy an “historic international experience.”

“It’s a chance to live in the Soviet Union,” Martin quipped.

+6 Kirby Smith, one of LSU's biggest and least-loved dorms, to close, eventually be imploded After years on the chopping block, one of LSU’s oldest and least loved dorms, Kirby Smith Hall, is set to close for good when the current seme…

Most seem to think the "retirement" of the 56-year-old concrete monolith, named after a Confederate general, is long overdue. But some admit the feeling is a bit bittersweet.

We asked readers to share their best — and not-so-best — memories from their days in the iconic Kirby Smith Hall.

Here's what they had to say:

Garrett Walvoord: "We filled up our built-in shelves with empty beer bottles, and never checked in our female guests. Late one night, my friend and I 'borrowed' a new couch from the 6th floor, and brought it back to our dorm room. At the end of the semester, we stood the couch upright in the elevator, pushed all the buttons, and ran off."

@ljingraffia via Instagram: “Freshman in ‘12, had an ant infestation & scabies outbreak. That said, I had the time of my life there!”

@Will_NOLA via Twitter: “I think the only reason I didn't gain 20lbs my freshman year from the dining hall and Jack in the Box was bc the elevators here were perpetually broken so I took the stairs to and from the 10th floor constantly.”

@blakeecuyer via Instagram: "Loved it. My RA's are some of my best friends now. Only bad thing was all the flooding."

Richard Fossey, by e-mail: "My wife Kim and I helped my stepson Charlie move into Kirby Smith Hall in the fall of 2000. Charlie's room was on the 11th floor. When I pushed the elevator button, I noticed that someone had scratched the letters "H" and "E" before the 11, so it appeared we were taking the elevator to Hell.

When we arrived at Charlie's room, a residence-hall advisor greeted us. The room was a little stuffy, so I tried to open the window. "All windows are bolted shut,'" the advisor told me, "to keep students from jumping out." I think he was trying to reassure me."

Ray Oalmann via Facebook: "I lived there in 1975. It was a lot better than most of the other dorms back then. It had AC and bathrooms in every suite. The elevator shaft got clipped by a tornado and fell on my roommates brand new Cutlass in the parking lot. That was a bad night!!!"

@GristlyBreardSG via Twitter: “I was an RA there in the early 2000s. I've pulled a dead Racoon out of the elevator in a hazmat bag and we had to write up an incident where someone threw a skinned goat skull out of a window to the sidewalk. Kirby was wild.”

+14 Photos of LSU's Kirby Smith Hall through the years, from early days to Jindal transition, more After years on the chopping block, one of LSU’s oldest and least loved dorms, Kirby Smith Hall, is set to close for good when the current seme…

@TravisW01002982 via Twitter: “Lived there in '88 and '89. We managed to get the window in our room open and drop stuff down like 12 stories. Good times. Oh and the strange liquid that always covered the floor of the elevators. So gross.”

@notnastynatee via Instagram: "A roach crawled in my ear my first week"

@TwillDog via Twitter: “Moved into Kirby-Smith my sophomore year, roomie and walk in with just a fridge and 10 cases of beer. Heard parents of a freshman say "I'll kill you if I you're doing that"...”

Alex Chapman, by e-mail: My memories of Kirby Smith dorm was attending my first LSU football game as a student. In September, 1972, after getting into Tiger Stadium at about 5:00 p.m. for a 7:30 kickoff, I turned around and saw that the residents of Kirby Smith had spelled out LSU in their dorm by turning on & off the correct lights in the rooms facing the stadium. I was impressed with the amount of planning and cooperation of 18-year-old testosterone filled guys.

@JoeyQBrooms via Twitter: “When I went for orientation, my mom got a whiff of the scent of this place and made me email housing to get moved to a different dorm.”

@malferaci via Instagram: "We found a whole Christmas tree stuffed above our ceiling tiles after renovations in 2011."

@ihateredonions via Twitter: “Probably not original, but while I was in a hurry to get to a music tech exam, the elevator I was in broke between floors. I missed the quiz and it took over an hour to be removed. Also the phone did not work in the elevator”

Staci Gonzales via Facebook: "After being stuck on one of its elevators for an hour when I was just 13 (I was staying there for a one week soccer camp way back in the day), I have no love for that place. I ended up having to squeeze through a narrow opening while the fire department kept the elevator from dropping any more than it had. I’m pretty sure the two guys on the elevator still feel the same as I do. Lol. Nightmares for life!!!!"

@AugieNola via Twitter: "I lived in KSH my sophomore year 81-82. 6th floor! Elevator went out more often then I liked. Humped that stairwell in 100 degree heat. Those guys on 7th floor up were in hell. Remember the Dungeons & Dragons nerds in the study room and at front desk? It was Soviet living!"

@dklaborde via Twitter: "My roommate got hit with a flying jar of pickled something or other from the 12th floor."

__

Some shared their reaction to the news...

@taybalkom via Twitter: "I’ll give LSU $1 if I get to push the button that brings Kirby down"

@racykc via Instagram: "long overdue"

@LSUguy via Twitter: “If you ever set foot in Kirby Smith...never mind immunities, you are immortal. You didn’t even have to live there. Just showing your face was brave.”

@erin.m.hart.3 via Instagram: "It's about time"

@danielpaisant via Instagram: "It was a dump in 1988. Good memories though."

__

It seems many LSU alums have some pretty, er, graphic memories of Kirby. But let's not forget: It was a place many called home.

Kevin Rocha: "Least favorite my a**. Kirby Smith was exactly what it should have been. A wonderful place for the hundreds of students who called it "home."

maardib via Instagram: "RIP kirbs"

Do you have memories of Kirby Smith? We want to hear them! E-mail us at online@theadvocate.com or tweet at us @theadvocatebr.