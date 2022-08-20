Wizard shows added
Two performances have been added to Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "The Wizard of Oz.
Tickets are on sale for these shows at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, on the Main Stage 7155 Florida Blvd. All other shows are sold out.
Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Virtual talk
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a free virtual artist's talk with Mario Moore and Mark Gibson from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Moore's exhibit, "Mario Moore: Responding to History," runs through Sunday, Oct. 23.
To sign up for the talk, visit eventbrite.com/e/virtual-artist-talk-with-mario-moore-and-mark-gibson-tickets-400387177827.
Bey-thoven
Register now for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's next Candlelight Concert, "Bey-thoven," featuring music by Beethoven and Beyonce at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23-24, at the Noland Black Box Theatre in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
Each concert is limited to only 75 tickets, providing an intimate evening. Concerts will last approximately 60 minutes. General admission seating will begin 30 minutes prior, and there will be no late admission.
Tickets are $30-$50 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.
Illustrating Health
The exhibit, "Illustrating Health," will run through Aug. 6, 2023, in the second-floor Main Gallery at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road.
Illustrating Health delves into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators. Medical illustrations provide insight into anatomical and physiological characteristics that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to see. Illustrations help launch new scientific discoveries and advance further knowledge about syndromes, diseases, viruses and general health.
For more information, visit lasm.org.
Great Performers
Tickets are on sale for the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation's Great Performers in Concert Series featuring Emanuel Ax with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater.
On the program will be Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No 1, Op. 15" and Mozart’s "Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, 'Paradis.'"
The concert was originally scheduled for Feb. 12, and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for this new date.
Tickets are $42-$180 by calling (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visiting brso.org.
Ballet auditions
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will have communitywide auditions for its 2022-23 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Neuromedical Center Studio at the Dancers' Workshop 10745 Linkwood Court.
Advanced dancers 13 and older with at least two years of experience on pointe are invited to audition. Company dancers will perform in "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," the spring performance, "Dimensions in Dance" and other community outreach events. Both mainstage performances will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater.
Dancers can be affiliated with any local dance studio as long as they are able to fulfill their responsibilities as a member of BRBT.
The audition fee is $10. Forms and other information may be found by visiting batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions.