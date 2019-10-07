While our friends out West are wading through the snow, we're just hoping we'll soon be able to wear our sweaters.
From cropped to oversize, printed to plain, sweaters are where we get to express our style. So, if you're looking to add to your sweater wardrobe, here's some trends that will up your game.
The oversized sweater — this roomy sweater is like wrapping up in a big cuddle. It's forgiving (don't worry about nibbling on those pumpkin pies or spice breads) and will elevate any basic legging look. Oversized sweaters came on the scene a few seasons ago, and it looks like they not going anywhere. To add a little glam, try an off-the-shoulder version.
Another fun sweater trend to try is the camo printed sweater. It can be paired with anything from jeans to leather pants. Camo and animal prints are definitely fall's two most popular prints. The beauty of camo is that you can go traditional Army green or opt for a muted neutral version. Either way, the camo printed sweater will bring a bit of edge to any fall look.
Turtleneck and mock turtleneck sweaters are classic looks that never go out of style. In recent seasons, turtlenecks have gotten higher and higher, making them the epitome of cozy. Either of these sweater styles are excellent for the office. Tuck them into black pants or a pencil skirt for a timeless outfit.
Relatively new to the sweater game are those side-tied at the waist, sort of similar to tying up a T-shirt in the summer. This unique style looks great with skinny jeans or a skirt.
Sweaters get the most attention each fall, make sure to try something new this season!