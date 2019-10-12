A few nights ago, over a plate of seafood pasta at a local bistro, my wife asked me if I was enjoying the book I was reading, an autobiography of a former first lady I had given to her for Christmas.
My response was that, like any autobiography, it must be extremely satisfying to tell your life story through the rose-colored lens of your own viewpoint. How wonderful it must be to minimize every misstep, while your 20/20 hindsight validates every amazing insight that the more common players never perceived.
While intended to be a comment on autobiographies in general, my better half challenged me on the specific lessons highlighted in the book. Our dinner conversation evolved into one of how stereotypes affect our lives in ways we cannot predict or understand, often because they operate in shadow.
Her posit on cultural mores was abruptly illustrated as the server handed me the check, completely overlooking the fact that my wife sat with credit card in hand.
“There,” she remarked. “That’s a problem.”
Regardless of the fact that couples occupied most of the tables and the server’s work experience undoubtedly directed her to the male diner, my wife made a valid point.
In reading the humble origins of this particular first lady and her amazing achievements, I could not help but compare her upbringing to my own: A blue-collar working class family with a stay-at-home mother, strong family structure with steadfast religious training and a public school education. She and I also shared the distinction of being the first generation in our family to attend college.
I have never felt disadvantaged, nor used my relatively humble upbringing to impose limitations on my future, but was I missing something more sinister in the form of stereotypes?
Does society, in general, autocratically assign certain roles to people based on their gender or race?
Confession: I am married to an intelligent and achieving woman for which no limitation exists and am father to a daughter for which the same applies. I have never had the slightest doubt that either could accomplish anything they set their mind to.
That said, it seems fair to question if the random birth assignment of my gender and race has afforded me opportunities not commonly afforded others of different genetic assignment.
It is also, therefore, fair to question if those same randomly assigned “opportunities” are accompanied by certain expectations, whether subtle or implicit.
With those questions idling between us, we headed for the parking lot, only to find that the rear tire on our car was flat.
After a sympathetic glance, my wife looked me square in the eye and without the slightest hesitation said, “I’ll be having a glass of wine inside. Call me when you’ve got this fixed”.
I suppose she, as usual, was right.
— Ellis lives in Baton Rouge