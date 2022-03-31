Smoke and Boil crawfish boil pop-up at Cypress Coast Brewing Co.
On a recent tour of Baton Rouge's best places to grab a beer, we were met with a surprise crawfish pop-up at Cypress Coast Brewing Company on Government Street. Smoke and Boil, which hosts food pop-ups across town, served up big, delicious boiled crawfish for $18 for three pounds. The crawfish came with potatoes and corn with the option to add on beer brats or honey mustard IPA chicken sausage for $4 more.
Smoke and Boil is a pop-up operation that posts its location and hours on Instagram and Facebook. Cypress Coast Brewing Co. is located at 5643 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225-317-0881)
Cypress Coast is closed Mondays. The brewing company is open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher)
Fried green tomatoes at T.J. Ribs
OK, so I know you're probably not thinking of going to T.J. Ribs for a veggie-based dish, but hear me out. The batter is just thick enough to be crispy without burying the taste of the tomato, which is tart but not too tart. That tartness is balanced out nicely by a balsamic reduction and a little blue cheese. You can get it on a burger, which is intriguing, but I prefer it as a standalone appetizer (or even an entree!).
TJ Ribs, 6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge (also locations on Acadian Thruway and in Prairieville.)
Open 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday (Matt Albright)
NOLA egg cream at Rêve Coffee
This fancy coffee creation is one of Rêve’s seasonal drinks for spring — and it might just be my favorite among the shop’s specialty beverages. It’s a cold, frothy drink made with Rêve’s NOLA cold brew, white and dark chocolate, and house-made vanilla syrup. It’s topped with malt-infused cream, a splash of sparkling water, dark chocolate shavings and a fudge-filled wafer straw. It’s a decadent — but not overly sweet — way to get your caffeine jolt for the day. For an extra special treat, pair it with something from the shop’s pastry case.
Rêve Coffee has two locations in Lafayette, 200A Jefferson St. (337-534-8336) and 1042 Camellia Blvd. 6 (337-889-5782). Rêve’s downtown location is closed Sundays and open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays, it’s open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rêve’s River Ranch location is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Baton Rouge location, 8211 Village Plaza Court, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, is open Monday through Thursdays from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Megan Wyatt)
Brooklyn Bomber at New York Bagel
The deliciousness of the combination of simple ingredients that comprise the Brooklyn Bomber make no sense. How can deli chicken breast with melted havarti cheese, homemade spicy mayo and tomatoes on a croissant taste this good? Such are the mysteries of life — and these are the times that I am happy to be a mystery lover.
New York Bagel has four locations in Baton Rouge: 257 Lee Drive (225-769-0224) Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 8342 Perkins Road, Suite Q (225-218-6070), 13200 Airline Highway (225-408-2290). Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. (Jan Risher)
General Tso chicken combo at Cheng's
I know that OMI's closure last summer disappointed its loyal fans. (Trust me, I was part of that cult following.) But Cheng's, which opened in the same building off Interstate 10 five months ago, is worth the trip. The General Tso chicken combo came with a huge portion of rice, chicken, broccoli, egg drop soup, spring rolls and, of course, a fortune cookie — all for $18, a feast that will last multiple meals. Surprisingly, the egg drop soup was the highlight. It made me realize that I've been eating terrible egg drop soup my whole life. An added perk? Their online ordering system was flawless and fast. The quality, cost and convenience makes Cheng's a go-to Chinese takeout restaurant.
Cheng's, 7951 One Calais Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. (225-663-6478)
Order takeout or dine-in from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays. (Emma Discher)