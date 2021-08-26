Hollywood actors, comic book artists, cosplay, vendors galore — Louisiana Comic Con is back.
The family-friendly event takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Scheduled special guests include Erik Stolhanske, Brad Hawkins, Judith Hoag, Ernie Reyes Jr., Samantha Smith, Sean Schemmel, Doug Jones, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Jimmy Hart, Jim Cummings, Walter Jones and Jason Marsden.
Other area and national personalities will lead a series of panel discussions both days. For more details and a list of panelists, go to louisianacomiccon.com.
Costumes will be judged at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cosplay enthusiasts can also join in the "Cosplay Masquerade" to show off their cosplay onstage.
Advance tickets are $20 per day or $30 for the weekend, general admission (11 and older); $15 per day, military with proper ID; and free, kids 10 and younger (limit two per paid adult). On the days of event, prices are $25 per day or $40 for the weekend, general admission (11 and older); $15 per day, military with proper ID; free, kids 10 and younger (limit two per paid adult). No refunds issued unless event is canceled.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask inside the event.
