Baton Rouge Gallery has reopened its doors with a special "Summer Artist Member Group Exhibition" through June 25.
The gallery at 1515 Dalrymple Drive will showcase the work of 20 artists in the exhibition during its normal hours of noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Visitors will be asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and precautions to keep them and gallery staff safe.
With the reopening, the gallery is closing the submission portal for its online "The Flat Curve Gallery," which received more than 500 works from a wide range of artists during the state's stay-at-home order to flatten the coronavirus curve.
While Baton Rouge Gallery won't be accepting new art for "The Flat Curve," you can still see the submitted works at batonrougegallery.org.