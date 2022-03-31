Formed in Los Angeles in 2013, the dream-pop trio Cannons is on its first headlining tour.
Demand for Cannons’ tickets has led to sold-out shows and moves to larger venues.
Following last week’s release of “Fever Dream,” Cannons’ first major label album, the group’s 31-date tour arrives at Chelsea’s Live on Thursday, April 7.
“Fever Dream” debuted at No. 3 on iTunes’ Top 40 Alternative Albums chart. In another sign of Cannons’ rising status, singer Michelle Joy, guitarist Ryan Clapham and drummer Paul Davis have upgraded from a van to a tour bus. Joy has also noticed that audiences are singing along with every song.
“It’s a new feeling to have a packed room full of Cannons fans who know every word to the songs,” Joy said recently from Denver. “Every person knows even our oldest songs. It’s really special.”
The Cannons' song “Fire for You” won the group a national audience when it appeared in the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.” Topping The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Songs chart in May 2020, “Fire for You” rose to No. 1 on the alternative and Triple A radio charts and was streamed more than 77 million times at Spotify.
“A slow climber, but once people got their ears on it, they loved it,” Joy said. “I hear it all the time at airports. I hear it at all the coffee shops we go to. Everywhere.”
The massive response to “Fire for You” inevitably led to record labels’ courtship of Cannons. The email messages the band received from every label were followed by months of meetings with record companies.
“Before the signing, we were so nervous,” Joy said. “There was a lot on the line, because we’d all lost our jobs (during the COVID-19 pandemic). We were sitting home a lot, feeling anxious.”
After months of label meetings, Cannons chose Columbia Records.
“We were scared of big labels at first,” Joy said. “Nothing felt right until we met with Columbia. We thought it would make the perfect home for us and we were absolutely right. We’ve had the most amazing time working with everyone at Columbia. They’re so down to Earth and genuinely passionate. They believe in us and our vision.”
Joy’s soothing, understated alto voice floats dreamily within Cannons’ downtempo, spacious pop productions. She met her Cannons bandmates Clapham and Davis following her 2013 move to Los Angeles from her native Florida.
“When we started working together, each of us brought our own things to Cannons,” Joy said. “But we all had a lot in common, in general, and we liked the same things. When we began working on songs, we already had our natural Cannons sound.”
As the band developed, following collective muse, Joy worried that perhaps Cannons sounded too unique.
“People were arguing about what name to give our genre,” she said. “But that actually brought us a lot of attention. We weren’t sure if what we were doing would do well or not, but it sounded good to us. We stayed true to what we want to hear. That’s what we’ve always done.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was newly raging when “Fire for You” spurred record labels’ interest in Cannons. For decades, scoring a deal with a major record label has been the gold ring for bands and singers who create original music. In the spring of 2020, the sudden attention from labels, Joy remembered, “didn’t feel real, especially during the pandemic. For a while, there were waves of things feeling not real.”
During the pandemic, when Cannons also lost its gigging opportunities, the financial and emotional distress reinforced the bond that Joy, Clapham and Davis already shared.
“It wasn’t just about music anymore,” Joy said. “It brought us close in a whole new way. Even though it was a difficult time, we learned who the most important people in our lives were. Those relationships flourished even more.”
Cannons/Madi Sipes/The Painted Blue
8 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive
$17