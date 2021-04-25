Twenty senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on June 26 at the Crowne Plaza. The young women were the guests of honor on April 25 at the Spring Tea at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization composed of girls who are the daughters and granddaughters of members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League. During their four years in high school, these young women have performed volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. The group has also promoted the League’s mission of fostering music education through various projects, including Culture Camp and the Christmas Ornament Workshop.
The young women to be recognized are Samantha Elizabeth Bass, Anna Caroline Beatty, Alexandra Grace Canova, Sophia Grace D’Angelo, Suzie Burnett Fagan, Sydney Dianne Fisher, Jylliann Huff, Lindsey Elise Lanehart, Landry Kathleen Litel, Anna Claire Manson, Maeve Riley McCracken, Kathryn Isabelle Rothkamm, Camille Alise Schexnayder, Grace Mathilde Scoggins, Campbell Elizabeth Smith, Lauren Grace Smith, Raveena Vij, Gabriela Joy Vince, Cecile Marie Waguespack and Elizabeth Susan Wester
Samantha Elizabeth Bass, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Karen Ridgedell Bass and Denny Ray Bass. She is the granddaughter of the late Catherine Kilpatrick Ridgedell and the late Wade P. Ridgedell and the late Shirley Posey Fry and the late Jimmy R. Bass.
Anna Caroline Beatty, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Dyan and William E. Beatty III. Her grandparents are the late Barbara T. Hebert, James L. and Dena Hebert, the late Carolyn Beatty Jones and William E. and Cheryl Beatty Jr.
Alexandra Grace Canova, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Monica Canova and Brad Canova. She is the granddaughter of Gail Hargrove and Jim Loggins and Christine Canova and Johnnie and Bobbie Canova.
Sophia Grace D’Angelo, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Katherine and John Joseph D’Angelo. Her grandparents are Sandra Hagan Kramer and the late Robert L. Kramer and Barbara Blanchard D’Angleo and the late John Jules D’Angleo.
Suzie Burnett Fagan, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Shannon and Sean Duvall Fagan. She is the granddaughter of Susie Bradley Burnett and the late Gary Gray Burnett and Suzy Duvall Fagan and the late William Ranson Fagan.
Sydney Dianne Fisher, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Michelle and Kirk Fisher. She is the granddaughter of Sue and Joseph B. Breau and Dianne and Douglas Manship Jr. and Eileen and Harold Fisher.
Jylliann Huff, a student at Episcopal High School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Angie and Max James Huff. Her grandparents are Helen Plauché Lacombe and the late Steven Paul Lacombe and Mary Anita Huff and the late James Terrell Huff.
Lindsey Elise Lanehart, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Andrea and Scott Bradley Lanehart. She is the granddaughter of Margaret and Daniel Alfred Boudreaux Jr. and Jo and James Bradley Lanehart.
Landry Kathleen Litel, a student at Episcopal High School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Kim Litel and Tim Litel. She is the granddaughter of Linda and Harry M. Brown and the late Nancy K. Brown and Colleen Litel and the late Gerald R. Litel.
Anna Claire Manson, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Stephanie and Geoffrey Briggs Manson. Her grandparents are Yvonne Ordoyne Fanguy and Steven Michael Griffin and Jennifer Wharton Mason and the late Roger Ellwood Manson.
Maeve Riley McCracken, a student at Episcopal High School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Meghan and Andrew Perry McCracken. She is the granddaughter of Ketha and George A. Lewis and Geraldine J. McCracken and the late Robert P. McCracken.
Kathryn Isabelle Rothkamm, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Kathryn and Alfred Lewis Gill III and Chester James Rothkamm Jr. She is the granddaughter of Phyllis and Jack Gober and Nanette Rothkamm and the late Chester James Rothkamm and the late Kathy and Tony Hidalgo.
Camille Alise Schexnayder, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Bridgit and Mark Lindsey Schexnayder. Her grandparents are Betty and James Marino and Barbara Friedman and the late Davis Schexnayder, Jr.
Grace Mathilde Scoggins, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Christine and Matthew Scoggins. She is the granddaughter of the late Elaine Oddo and the late Gustave Paul Oddo and Florencia Dugas.
Campbell Elizabeth Smith, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Charlotte and Henry Skipper Smith IV. She is the granddaughter of Betty Kilbride Epperson and Peter Austin Blackwell and the late Josephine and Henry Skipper Smith Jr. and the late Margaret and William Newton Culp.
Lauren Grace Smith, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Yvette Bergeron and William Park Smith Jr. She is the granddaughter of Katherine and Terry J. Bergeron and Dorothy M Smith and the late William Park Smith Sr.
Raveena Vij, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Anjali and Mohit Vij. Her grandparents are Kavita and Lalit Bahl and Veena and Ravinder Vij.
Gabriela Joy Vince, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Amanda and George Edward Cushing Jr. and Amie and Tyson Fitzgerald Vince. Her grandparents are Jennifer and Eugene John Poché III and Tamelia and Gerald Wayne Vince.
Cecile Marie Waguespack, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Ceci and Eric Michael Waguespack. She is granddaughter of Paula Hendrick Finley and the late Robert Angelle Finley and Lynda and Hubert Joseph Waguespack.
Elizabeth Susan Wester, a student at Episcopal High School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Nicole and Kenneth Scott Wester. She is the granddaughter of Susan and Frank Breaux and Stephen Champagne and Sally and William C. Wester and the Late Elizabeth Wilton Wester.