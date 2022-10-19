On an early October morning in Sunset, just before sunrise, voices can be heard in the tall brush on a secluded 7-acre property full of native Louisiana plants and trees. Teams of two or three spread out across the site to set up 16 mist nets to capture birds for banding. As first light broke the dark sky, the air filled with a chorus of chirps, tweets, calls and songs.
Erik Johnson, director of Bird Conservation for Audubon Louisiana, and a group of volunteers have been capturing birds on this private property for 18 months. They measure, document, band and release the birds, creating a catalog of their history of flight.
“What that gives us is a really in-depth long-term picture about how birds are doing,” Johnson said.
Using nets are called passive capture. Johnson said that he and the volunteers "just have to wait and get lucky" for the birds in the nets.
"Then we check the nets every 30 minutes or so to see if there are birds," he said.
The 40 x 10 foot nets are placed about four feet off the ground, mostly for convenience in retrieving birds without having to use a pulley system or ladder. The size and position of the nets assists in catching a large number of birds in the understory as opposed to the canopy.
“It makes it easier to catch the birds when they are foraging,” said Garrett Rhyne, an LSU graduate student in Renewable Natural Resources, as he checked nets in the Oct. 2 Sunset effort.
The caught birds are placed individually in small bags and taken to a central bird banding location, on site, where wing and weight measurements are taken.
“Wing is the equivalent of height for us, it’s a measure of their body size,” Johnson said. “And weight is just how heavy they are. So those two pieces of information, just like body mass index, gives us an indication of their condition of how healthy they are.”
After each bird is fitted with a numbered aluminum tag, it is released back into the brush.
Theresa Elberson, of Lafayette, has been volunteering with banding for the past couple of years and enjoys the chance to see birds up close. She started bird watching five years ago and considers herself “addicted” to it, even getting others involved in the hobby.
“You want to be out in the field all the time looking for birds, and looking for new birds, and traveling to see new birds,” said Elberson, a master naturalist. “I’m learning more about the different birds that we have. Birds are everywhere. People just don’t notice them.”
The catches for the day totaled 25 birds, five of which were recaptures, from 13 species including catbirds, wood thrushes, thrashers, cardinals, Carolina Wrens and Common Yellowthroats. Johnson said there are more than 30 species of birds that frequent this special spot.
“This isn’t really intended to catch all the birds, but it gives us a sample of the birds that are out here and you do, over time, start to get that long-term picture of how those birds are potentially changing through time,” he said.
That knowledge is imperative when it comes to conservation. Studies show a significant decline in migratory birds, with the United States and Canada losing 30% of all birds during the last half century.
“The threats are multifaceted,” Johnson said. “It's urban sprawl. It’s them colliding into windows and structures when they’re migrating. It’s feral cats — a whole number of things."
Johnson said some species are declining more rapidly than others so understanding where and why that’s happening is important for implementing conservation measures, like restoration or habitat acquisition, to help benefit these birds.
One species on the decline is the common grackle, a medium-sized blackbird common to North America. Johnson said some people think of them as pests, but they feed mostly on acorns and nuts such as pecans. Due to the rapid decline in numbers for the last 20 years, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified the bird as Near Threatened.
Currently, several groups including Audubon Louisiana, the Orleans Audubon Society, National Audubon and the Louisiana Wildlife Federation are working to have the common grackle removed from the hunting season list that includes crows and other blackbirds issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Johnson said he and others are having conversations with LDWF to figure out what needs to change and what kind of things could help the common grackle, including the possibility of it being an exempt species or having a different kind of classification than other, more common birds.
In the meantime, there are plenty of things residents can do to help the birds, according to Johnson, including planting native plants, providing a source of water and limiting the use of pesticides and herbicides on lawns. Birds eat insects and insects love plants, which was the goal when property owners Pete and Phyllis Griffard transformed their 7.5 acres into a lush native habitat teaming with goldenrod, ironweed and mistflower.
“Neither (my husband) Pete nor I are serious birders and we just wanted to conserve habitat,” said Phyllis Griffard, a retired biology professor from the University of Louisiana Lafayette and vice president of the Acadiana Native Plant Project.
Griffard says that mowing is the antithesis of habitat in some cases.
"While Pete’s maintaining a lot of the periphery for woodies, there’s a lot of space for more prairie-type ecosystems that are very advantageous for insects, especially pollinators, mostly butterflies and native bees," she said. "If the plants are right, you get the insects and if the insects are right, you’re going to get the birds right.”