My husband and I have a black lab-terrier mix named Josie. She came into our family shortly after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
At the time, there were many lost or abandoned pets roaming around south Louisiana, and this one found her way into our neighborhood. Upon seeing my husband and our golden retriever Bella out for a walk, Josie followed them home. The rest is history.
I guess you could say she chose wisely. She is now an only dog since Bella passed away in 2016.
In their younger days, Josie served as personal trainer for Bella. Golden retrievers tend to slow down and gain weight as they age, but with Josie around, there was not much chance of that happening for Bella. They would chase each other around the yard until their tongues were dangling, get some water and do it again.
As a mighty hunter, Josie would sneak up on an unsuspecting lizard, rear back, then pounce on it with both front feet. She was also an excellent bee catcher. Bumble or regular — it mattered not to her.
Her nocturnal responsibilities included securing the perimeter of our backyard lest any sneaky opossums tried to get in.
Josie has retained remnants of wildness — probably traceable to her time on the loose before she adopted us.
She got along well with Bella but would fight her for food if given the opportunity. Now she is pointedly unsociable toward other dogs. We thought about getting a puppy companion for her (and me!), but we fear she would not respond well to the competition.
In dog years, Josie is approaching 105, and it shows. Until recently, she walked at a steady pace, ears flapping up and down, tail wagging back and forth. Now she stops every 5 to 10 feet to check the territory, sometimes lingering, sometimes just whiffing. When the spot check is complete, she will saunter on and repeat. Although she would still challenge the lizards and bees if she could just see a little better, she spends most of her free time napping.
We are in the midst of unprecedented times — social distancing is mandated, nonessential businesses are shuttered and travel is nearly prohibited.
For those of us not on the front lines, even if we are able to work or learn from home, life is pretty slow while we try to flatten the curve. As I watch Josie slow down and take time to sniff the clover, I am thinking maybe it’s not such a bad idea for us to slow down as well.
I don’t mean that our current situation is anything less than a horrendous nightmare, but in our precoronavirus lives, didn’t we long for more quiet, more peace, more time?
Now that this quarantine has been forced upon so many of us, maybe our role is to open our minds and hearts to where God is leading us, to open our ears to what he is telling us, to offer our prayers for what is troubling us.
Maybe we do have the time now — time to make peace in our lives.
— Thompson lives in Baton Rouge