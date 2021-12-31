The ongoing pandemic put a serious crimp in our plans for 2021. But these south Louisiana folks managed to, some quite literally, rise above it all.
One went to outer space. Another climbed to the top of social media, while a third actually climbed mountains, despite some pretty serious health challenges.
They broke barriers and managed to make 2021 a little better for all of us.
Here's some of our favorite and most interesting people from the past year.
Addison Rae
If you haven't heard of Addison Rae, you haven't heard of TikTok.
One of the social media platform's top performers, the 21-year-old Lafayette native has almost 86 million followers on TikTok, where she spun her lip-syncing and dancing skills into fame and fortune. She also has more than 40 million followers on Instagram.
But it's on TikTok that Rae (her family name is Easterling, but she goes by Rae) made her fame.
She joined TikTok in 2019 after graduating from high school. Her notoriety grew so big and so fast that, according to a Forbes estimate, she is worth more than $5 million.
Now living in Los Angeles, 2021 has been a big year for Rae.
Her first single, "Obsessed," got 19.4 million listens on Spotify, and she performed it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
And, yes, that was Rae starring in Netflix's "He's All That," a gender-swapped interpretation of the 1999 teen romantic comedy "She's All That."
With her mom, Sheri Easterling, she co-hosts a Spotify podcast. Now, Sephora is selling Rae's beauty and skin care line, called Item.
"A year ago, I was literally in my bedroom doing absolutely nothing, so I could make a thousand TikToks and have all the time in the world for it," Rae said in an interview earlier this year. "Now, it's just time for me to take that extra step, go the extra mile to make sure people can see my passion for acting going forward."
Hayley Arceneaux
Born in Baton Rouge and raised in St. Francisville, Hayley Arceneaux was part of history's first all-civilian mission to outer space as part of Inspiration 4, which spent three days orbiting Earth in September.
The SpaceX mission was designed to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where Arceneaux received lifesaving treatment as a girl and where she now works as a physician assistant.
Arceneaux, who just turned 30, counted among her out-of-this-world achievements: the first American civilian woman in space, the youngest American in space, the first person with an artificial joint in space and the first cancer survivor in space.
"From the moment I saw the Earth from space, I knew I was changed forever to gain that perspective," Arceneaux said after her return. "It just filled me with gratitude that I know is going to last me for the rest of my life."
Olivia Dunne
When it comes to LSU athletes earning money by marketing their name, image and likeness for endorsements, you probably assumed the money at LSU would all go to football players. And much of it did.
But LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne got the most impressive slice of the pie.
Dunne, who has 4.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million on Instagram, signed a deal with the Vuori activewear brand that Forbes magazine reported is in the "mid-six figures." Dunne, a sophomore who earned All-America honors as a freshman, will be involved in marketing campaigns over the next two years.
“Social media is always something that I've loved, and what I think is so great about the NIL rule change is that you can do whatever you love and make money off of it," Dunne told Forbes. "So, if you're a musician, you can make money from your music now. It doesn't have to be from social media. So, I think that's just a really special thing, and it's great for everyone's own brand.”
Dr. Sanjay Juneja
Speaking of TikTok, that's also where a Baton Rouge physician managed to deftly combine his medical advice with jokes and lip-syncing to make online medical information more user-friendly.
Dr. Sanjay Juneja, an oncologist and hematologist, is known as TheOncDoc to more than 475,000 social media followers. He started posting on TikTok as a way to have fun during medical school, then saw it as a way to dispense medical information to an audience that might not get it otherwise.
Juneja is one of the founding medical partners of a new site, Doctorpedia, where physicians from various medical fields speak about their specialties. The goal for Doctorpedia, he said, is to become a go-to site for people with medical questions and will help them avoid misinformation that can come up with a simple web search.
"It's our responsibility as doctors," Juneja said. "We were trained for 15 years plus with all of this knowledge, and if you're limiting that just to the people you treat in your 20-mile radius, that's just so unfortunate. Let's get it out there."
John Durrett Jr.
John Durrett Jr. achievements didn't come on social media. He is better known for his true grit.
Durrett, 68, is legally blind, but that didn't stop him from hiking the steep ups and downs of the 2,180-mile Appalachian Trail. He didn't stop when he got lost on a practice hike or when an injury nearly led to the amputation of his foot.
He didn't stop, returning year after year for five years to finish the hike.
He did most of it with an old college buddy, but finally completed the trail on Aug. 8, accompanied by his three sons.
"(I'm) stubborn and refuse to give up," is how the Baton Rouge man explained it. "I definitely get that from my mother."
Sarah Roland
We'll wrap up with Sarah Roland. Why? Roland chose the unconventional path of raising water buffaloes in West Feliciana Parish and opening the state's first water buffalo dairy.
Roland treats the long-horned bovines, which weigh hundreds of pounds, like pets. And these "pets" produce milk used to make cheese and gelato in the dairy.
"I come out every night under the stars and hang out with them, play with them," said Roland. "They're super sweet. I sit on them like couches. I ride them, more like just lounge on them."
At the 52-acre Bayou Sarah Farms, Roland's other pursuits include growing fruit trees and wildflowers to support the bees that produce the honey; raising free range chickens, which dine on natural protein and fertilize the pasture as they go; and growing nitrogen-storing goumi plants to help feed the blueberry bushes.