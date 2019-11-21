FRIDAY
BENGAL BELLES SENIOR LUNCHEON: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. A live auction benefiting Basket of Hope and supporting the LSU student-athletes in their volunteer work with Basket of Hope. $50 per person for Bengal Belle members and guests at raisingcanesrivercenter.com. basketofhope.org.
CAJUN HOLIDAY TASTE FAIR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Beauregard Gallery, 715 Europe St. A taste fair with Cajun Works, of Krotz Springs, showcasing their varieties of Cajun foods created and produced in south Louisiana's Cajun country. Enjoy live music with local singers and songwriters.
"WATER WAYS": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Stephen Wilson Stained Glass Studio, 1469 Laurel St., VanGuard Gallery. A group art show and sale to benefit Bethany Centre Primary School is having its opening reception. More than 60 local and regional artists are participating, giving their inspiration of "water ways." Live music by the Fanatics, food, drinks, and admission is free. Proceeds directly benefit the school founded by native Ugandan and LSU alumnus Peter Kiwanuka who will be the special guest.
2019 LSU100 GALA: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 Lauberge Ave. Honoring the 2019 Top 100 list of fastest growing LSU graduate-owned or led businesses. Featuring food service, open bar, and live music from the Chee-Weez band. Dress is black tie optional. Suit or tuxedo for men, and cocktail or evening dress for women. eventbrite.com.
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "FOOTLOOSE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Baton Rouge's Family Dinner Comedy Troupe punch-dances in joy as they poke fun at the '80s classic "Footloose" in this interactive movie experience with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. Rated R-ish. $11 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
46TH ANNUAL BROADMOOR HIGH ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor High School, 10100 Goodwood Blvd. Admission and parking on campus is $3, free shuttle from Hi Nabor and Broadmoor Middle. Special guest appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY FALL ART SHOW OPENING: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. The gallery will open its fall art show with a reception and available work on display through Jan. 4. New work by gallery artists will be showcased. Featuring works from new artists Ann Warner, Diego Larguia, Mariana Kalacheva and Nancy Smitherman, among other featured artists in the fall show. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
SATURDAY
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
"LIVING IN THE PAST" ARCHAEOLOGY DIG: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capital Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring ceramic making, demonstrations and competitions throughout the day, and an archaeological dig. Free.
BARKS N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pub on Sherwood, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Dog adoptions hosted by Rescue. Rehome. Repeat! of South Louisiana, which is a 501c(3) nonprofit no-kill, in-home animal fostering program. Also featuring Vaudeville Entertainment with live music, henna tattoos, face painting and tarot card readings. Pups and children welcome.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — SINK OR FLOAT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Explore the properties of matter, including density, and then use some kitchen chemistry to create your own density column. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
ST. JAMES ARTISTS GUILD'S EXHIBITION: 9 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Browse through offerings of local artists in between Sunday services (service times: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.), through Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Parish Hall Parlor. The exhibition is free to attend, and will feature the works of more than 30 artists and a wide range of media. For information, contact Nancy Jo Poirrier at npstudio@bellsouth.net.
YARD ART — NOVEMBER: 4 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Featuring local artists and live music.
ANIME-ISH: NOVEMBER EDITION: 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., Uppercut's Barber Shop, 1951 Staring Lane. Watch the award-winning "The Boy and the Beast." All ages are invited, still BYOB. Vendors, including the #blerdish comic pop up shop will be set up. Lofi, shorts and other animated things play until the feature. $5 at the door, $4 in advance with cash app $blerdish.
MONDAY
NO SHOW COMEDY: 7:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy, 1857 Government St. They're back this month giving more than just thanks; they're giving laughs, too. With headliner Mike Honore and TBA comedians. BYOB. $10 at the door or $8 at eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring fresh fall produce directly from local farmers every Tuesday.
FAMILY WORKSHOP: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Explore the exhibition "Destination: Latin America" with a family-friendly tour and printmaking workshop. All ages welcome; regular admission applies. lsumoa.org.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Signup starts at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," on display through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "The Mind's Eye," recent works by NAMI, on display through Thursday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," on display through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," on display through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," on display through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1; "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
